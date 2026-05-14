Vietnam’s U17 team secures place at 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup

Vietnam’s U17 team has officially earned a direct place in the finals of the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup following their impressive performance at the 2026 edition of the tournament.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup is organized annually by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to provide competitive opportunities and foster the development of youth football across the continent. Similar to the current season, the 2027 tournament will include both qualification rounds and a final tournament phase. Through the finals, the AFC will determine the best-performing teams to qualify for the 2027 FIFA U17 World Cup.

U17 Vietnam has officially secured a place in the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup finals. Photo: AFC

The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup, and consequently secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup, automatically qualify for the final tournament of the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup without having to compete in the qualifiers.

As a result, U17 Vietnam has become one of the 16 teams set to compete again at the continental tournament, which is expected to continue being hosted by Saudi Arabia next season.

Among the current U17 Vietnam squad, only striker Tran Manh Quan, born in 2010 and currently playing for Hanoi Football Club, will still be age-eligible to participate in the 2027 AFC U17 Asian Cup finals and potentially compete for a place at the 2027 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Earlier, in the early hours of May 17, U17 Vietnam made history by finishing top of Group C at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup finals, thereby securing the nation’s first-ever qualification for a FIFA youth world championship.

To achieve the historic feat, coach Cristiano Roland’s side endured a challenging 90-minute match against the U17 United Arab Emirates. Displaying determination, resilience and fighting spirit, Chu Ngoc Nguyen Luc and his teammates came from behind to earn a dramatic 3-2 victory. U17 Vietnam even finished above group runners-up U17 South Korea in the standings.

In addition to celebrating qualification for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup, U17 Vietnam will continue their journey at the quarterfinal stage of the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup.

At midnight on June 17, coach Cristiano Roland’s team will face Australia once again, the same opponent they defeated 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2026 ASEAN U17 Championship.

By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong