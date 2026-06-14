Sports

HCMC accelerates Thong Nhat Stadium renovation ahead of 2026 National Games

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City's sport sector is accelerating the comprehensive renovation of Thong Nhat Stadium as part of preparations for hosting the 10th National Sports Games in late 2026.

Construction teams have intensified their efforts, working day and night to ensure the stadium is ready for the 2026 National Sports Games as planned.

Funded by nearly VND320 billion (US$12.2 million) from the state budget, the project is expected not only to serve the upcoming National Sports Games but also to strengthen the city’s sports infrastructure for future development.

Once completed, Thong Nhat Stadium will meet both national and international standards for hosting major sporting events.

Key components of the project include the renovation of the natural grass pitch and the complete replacement of the athletics track surface. The stadium’s four grandstands A, B, C and D are being waterproofed, refurbished and fitted with new seating. Technical systems throughout the venue are also being upgraded to modern standards.

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A visualization of Thong Nhat Stadium showcasing its appearance after renovation works are finalized.
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Construction has intensified across the site, particularly at Stand B, where crews are working day and night to keep the project on schedule.
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Mr. Hoang Ngoc Tuan, Deputy Director of the Thong Nhat Sports Center (right), reviews renovation progress and assesses the stadium’s new exterior design.
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Workers carry out renovation work on the playing surface at Thong Nhat Stadium.
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The comprehensive upgrade of Thong Nhat Stadium is being accelerated ahead of the 2026 National Sports Games.
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Construction workers take a quick lunch break at the site before resuming work.
By Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Thong Nhat Stadium Ho Chi Minh City National Sports Games 2026 stadium renovation sports infrastructure athletics track football stadium construction project Vietnam sports urban development.

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