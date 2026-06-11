Sports

HCMC delegation surveys sports development efforts

SGGPO

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City conducted a survey on June 10 to assess the city’s sports development efforts.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, led a working delegation to the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center on June 10 to review progress in sports development and athlete training.

The delegation included representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council’s Culture and Social Affairs Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

Located in Phu Tho Ward, the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center is a public non-business unit under the municipal Department of Culture and Sports. The center was established through the restructuring of several sports facilities, including the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center, Phu Tho Sports Arena, Phu Tho Sports Training Hall and the Phu Tho Swimming and Diving Club.

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The survey delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization visits Phu Tho Sports Arena during its inspection of local sports development facilities. Photo: Thanh Tung

According to Mr. Ly Dai Nghia, Director of the center, the implementation of Resolution No. 08 has yielded significant achievements, enabling the unit to fulfill most of its assigned targets and responsibilities. Notable progress has been recorded in elite athlete development, competition organization, grassroots sports promotion, the application of sports science and medicine, and the mobilization of social resources for sports development.

During the visit, the delegation inspected several key facilities, including Phu Tho Sports Arena, Phu Tho Sports Training Hall, the Phu Tho Swimming and Diving Club and the center’s Sports Science and Medicine Department. These venues are among Ho Chi Minh City’s major sports facilities and are currently undergoing renovation and upgrades in preparation for the 2026 National Sports Games, scheduled for November.

The delegation noted positive progress in facility improvements and observed that training and living conditions for athletes have gradually improved.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Long praised the center’s efforts to enhance training quality and apply sports science to improve athletic performance. He expressed confidence that with continued investment in infrastructure and professional expertise, Ho Chi Minh City would be well prepared to successfully host the 2026 National Sports Games.

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Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, speaks at the working session.

The Director of Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center said that the center’s future development strategy focuses on three key objectives, maintaining and nurturing high-performance sports talent, expanding the application and sharing of sports science and technology for community benefit, and gradually building a sports economy ecosystem to achieve greater self-sufficiency and sustainable growth.

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An overview of the working session between the delegation and representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center.

On the same day, the delegation also conducted surveys in Hoc Mon Commune, Nha Be Commune and Binh Loi Trung Ward. Local authorities reported encouraging results in implementing Resolution No. 08, particularly through the continued expansion of the movement ““All people exercise following the example of great President Ho Chi Minh”, which has attracted widespread public participation.

Grassroots sports facilities have gradually been upgraded, while numerous sports clubs have operated effectively, contributing to improved public health and community well-being.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Nguyen Viet Long called on local authorities to further strengthen public awareness campaigns, mobilize social resources, and continue investing in sports infrastructure to promote sustainable and broad-based sports development linked to building vibrant community cultural life.

>>>Below are some photo from the survey.

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By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City sports development Resolution No. 08 Ho Chi Minh City Sports Training and Competition Center sports infrastructure Department of Culture and Sports

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