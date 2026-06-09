Vietnam wins sixth gold medal at 2026 Southeast Asian Shooting Championships

Vietnam’s shooting team secured its sixth gold medal at the 2026 Southeast Asian Shooting Championships on June 9.

Vietnam claimed the gold medal in the mixed team 10m air rifle event, represented by two pairings Le Thi Mong Tuyen–Nguyen Thanh Nam and Phi Thanh Thao–Phung Viet Dung.

Shooters Le Thi Mong Tuyen and Nguyen Thanh Nam (center) celebrate after winning a gold medal for Vietnam in the mixed team 10m air rifle event on June 9. Photo: Vu Anh.

In the qualification round, Mong Tuyen and Thanh Nam scored 626.6 points to finish third and advance to the final. Meanwhile, Thanh Thao and Viet Dung recorded 621.2 points, placing seventh and missing out on a spot in the medal round.

Competing in the final, Mong Tuyen and Thanh Nam delivered an excellent performance, achieving a total score of 497.8 points to capture the gold medal. The result met the performance target set by the coaching staff.

The victory marked Vietnam’s sixth gold medal at this year’s Southeast Asian Shooting Championships.

Vietnam had previously won the same event at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand in 2025, when Mong Tuyen teamed up with Tam Quang to claim the title.

Le Thi Mong Tuyen is currently one of Vietnam’s leading shooters in the women’s 10m air rifle discipline and remains a key athlete for both Ho Chi Minh City sports and the national shooting team.

The 2026 Southeast Asian Shooting Championships will continue through June 12. This year’s tournament features competitions in both senior and junior categories, with Vietnam still scheduled to compete in several key events over the remaining days.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong