Ho Chi Minh City unlocks potential of marine sports

As Ho Chi Minh City expands its development space and shapes a distinctive urban identity, marine sports are emerging as a promising new direction.

Athletes compete in the 500-meter event at the 2026 National Traditional Boat Racing Championship for Outstanding Rowers at Da Bang Lake, Nghia Thanh Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

From natural advantages to event organization strategies, the city is gradually unlocking the vast potential of this field.

In recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has steadily affirmed its position on the marine sports map through a growing series of diverse sporting activities and events. Competitions ranging from national to international levels in disciplines such as boat racing, volleyball, handball, sepak takraw, and wrestling have not only contributed to improving athletic achievements but also helped foster a stronger culture of sports and physical activity within the community.

Last week, the 2026 National Traditional Boat Racing Championship for Outstanding Rowers took place at Da Bang Lake in Nghia Thanh Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together more than 400 coaches and athletes from 10 delegations nationwide. The vibrant and highly professional atmosphere of the tournament reflected significant progress in both event organization and competitive quality. Beyond serving as a major sporting event, the competition also functioned as an important “full-scale rehearsal” in preparation for the 10th National Sports Festival scheduled for later this year.

Building on that success, the venue continued to host traditional boat racing events within the framework of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Sports Festival from May 8 to 10, attracting more than 350 athletes. This continuous series of events has affirmed the effectiveness of utilizing newly developed sports infrastructure.

According to Mr. Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, organizing competitions at Da Bang Lake has created new value and served as an important rehearsal, setting a positive precedent for leveraging natural resources to support sustainable sports development.

People now have the opportunity to witness public facilities, particularly water reservoirs, being transformed into professional sports hubs, while also helping shape cultural and sporting spaces closely linked to local economic development, said Mr. Tran The Thuan.

Within the framework of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Sports Festival, the beach volleyball competition held at the Ho Tram Commune Public Service Supply Center, featuring more than 70 athletes from 10 delegations, alongside the beach sepak takraw event in Vung Tau Ward with the participation of 169 athletes from 10 wards and communes, presented a vibrant and youthful atmosphere that attracted large numbers of athletes and spectators alike.

The beach venue was designed with modern facilities that meet tournament standards, creating a sporting stage that is both professional and closely connected with nature.

Looking ahead, Ho Chi Minh City is continuing to broaden its vision through strategic initiatives, notably the planned organization of the 2026 International Youth and Marine Martial Arts Festival during the summer in Area 3, formerly Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province. The event is expected to serve as a major step toward integrating sports with tourism, creating new and attractive experiential products for visitors.

In addition to competitions, the festival is also expected to incorporate a wide range of interactive and cultural activities, contributing to the development of an annual sports-tourism event series.

From a major urban center expanding toward the sea, Ho Chi Minh City is gradually transforming its approach to utilizing natural resources in a more sustainable and innovative manner. Its long coastline and extensive network of lakes and reservoirs, together with favorable climatic conditions, provide a strong foundation for the development of marine sports at both grassroots and professional levels.

When infrastructure is invested in comprehensively and in line with regulations, Ho Chi Minh City will not only reinforce its position as the country’s leading sports hub but also establish positive precedents in leveraging natural resources for sustainable community activities. With these strategic steps, Ho Chi Minh City is moving closer to its goal of building a dynamic, modern, and sustainable “marine sports city” brand, affirmed Tran The Thuan.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh