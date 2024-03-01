Vietnam wins 14 golds, ranking 5th at Asian Age Group Championships

The young Vietnamese swim team clinched a total of 14 gold medals across various events, culminating in a 5th-place finish overall at the 11th Asian Age Group Championships.

The Vietnamese swimming team achieves 5th place in this championship held in the Philippines.

The swimming events for the championships took place on the final day of February 29 in the Philippines, where the young Vietnamese swim team continued to excel, securing additional gold medals.

On the last day of swimming competitions, young athlete Nguyen Thuy Hien emerged victorious in the girls 13-14 50m butterfly stroke event, clocking in at an impressive 27.53 seconds. In the finals of this event, Hien stood as Vietnam's sole representative and brilliantly outperformed strong competitors from teams including Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Japan, and China to claim the championship title. This gold medal marks Thuy Hien's sole victory in the events she competed in the Philippines this year.

Following the impressive performance mentioned above, the young Vietnamese swimmers achieved another encouraging gold medal in the boys 15-17 800m freestyle event, with Mai Tuan Anh clocking in at 8'11"12.

By the end of the competition day, Vietnam's mixed relay team in the over-18 age group, comprising Tran Hung Nguyen, Pham Thanh Bao, Vo Thi My Tien, and Pham Thi Van, excellently clinched first place in the 4x100m medley relay with an outstanding time of 3'58"35, winning a gold medal. Notably, this achievement shattered the age group record, surpassing the previous record of 3'58"72. The mixed 4x100m medley relay also served as the final event of the championship, marking Vietnam's successful conclusion with an impressive medal haul.

On that same day, the Vietnamese swimming team also secured a silver medal in the boys over-18 4x200m freestyle relay, featuring Tran Hung Nguyen, Do Ngoc Vinh, Cao Van Dung, and Nguyen Huy Hoang. Additionally, Cao Van Dung earned silver in the boys over-18 200m backstroke, while Pham Thanh Bao claimed silver in the boys over-18 200m breaststroke.

Moreover, the team secured bronze medals in the over-18 age group for the girls 50m butterfly stroke, achieved by Pham Thi Van, and the boys 50m butterfly stroke, attained by Nguyen Hoang Khang. They also secured bronze in the girls 200m backstroke, performed by Hoang Thi Trang, and the boys 200m backstroke, obtained by Tran Hung Nguyen. In the boys and girls 15-17 800m freestyle events, Nguyen Quang Thuan and Le Thu Thuy both secured bronze medals.

With the results from the previous days, the overall performance of the Vietnamese youth swimming team resulted in 14 gold medals, 18 silver medals, and 23 bronze medals, securing them the 5th position. Japan claimed the top spot in this championship with 36 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and five bronze medals. Kazakhstan and Thailand followed closely behind. Singapore did not participate in the swimming events of this championship. The Vietnamese swimming team set new age group records in nine events.

On February 29, Vietnamese athletes Bui Thi Hong Giang and Dinh Anh Tuan clinched two bronze medals in the diving events. Bui Thi Hong Giang won her medal in the girls 16-18 individual 3m springboard, while Dinh Anh Tuan achieved his in the boys 16-18 individual 3m springboard.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Gia Bao