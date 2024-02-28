Sports

Hoang sets record in 1500m freestyle at 11th Asian Age Group Championships

Vietnam has clinched another gold medal, with one of the most remarkable achievements being Nguyen Huy Hoang's gold in the men's 1500m freestyle 18-and-above age category.

huy-hoang-1-1600-1076jpg-8063.jpg
Nguyen Huy Hoang performs excellently at the 11th Asian Age Group Championships.

On February 27, the next day of competition at the 11th Asian Age Group Championships in the Philippines. The Vietnamese swimming team is still actively participating in various events at the championship. The young athletes from Vietnam have secured more medal wins (including gold) at the tournament.

Vietnam has clinched another gold medal, with one of the most remarkable achievements being Nguyen Huy Hoang's gold in the men's 1500m freestyle 18-and-above age category. Huy Hoang clocked in at 15’24”69, breaking the Asian youth age group record in the event, as confirmed by the Vietnamese swimming team's coaching staff. Competing in the same distance and age group, Vietnamese athlete Do Ngoc Vinh secured the bronze medal, finishing third with a time of 15’29”97.

In the men's 400m individual medley event for 18 and above age group, Vietnam clinched the gold medal as athlete Tran Hung Nguyen achieved a time of 4’23”78. In this event, fellow Vietnamese swimmer Cao Van Dung showcased remarkable effort, securing the silver medal with a time of 4’24”55.

Today's competition continued to highlight the emerging talent of Duong Van Hoang Quy. Competing in the 13-14 age group, this young athlete secured another gold medal in the men's 400m freestyle event with a time of 4’06”53. Building on this success, he further demonstrated his skill by claiming the gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly stroke event in the 13-14 age group, with a time of 2’03”54.

In addition to these four gold medals, the Vietnamese swimming team also earned three silver medals and six bronze medals in various age group events for both male and female categories. After two days of competition, Vietnam has amassed a total of eight gold medals. The swimming events of this championship will continue until March 6.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Da Nguyet

Other news

