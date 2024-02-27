Vietnam gets four gold medals on 1st day of 11th Asian Age Group Championships

The Vietnamese swimming team competed in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships in the Philippines and achieved encouraging results on the first day.

Tran Hung Nguyen (center) tops the men's 200m individual medley 18-and-above age category in 2'03"35.

On February 26, the 11th Asian Age Group Championships officially began in New Clark City, Capas, the Philippines, with the Vietnamese team participating in several events and securing a total of four gold medals, seven silver medals, and five bronze medals across different age groups for both men and women. The organizers have announced that FINA does not recognize the tournament results for Olympic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Therefore, the competition serves as a platform for young Asian swimming teams to compete for medals without Olympic implications.

On the opening day, the Vietnamese swimming team clinched its first gold medal in the men's 100m breaststroke 18-and-above age category, with Pham Thanh Bao clocking 1'01"31. The next gold went to Tran Hung Nguyen, topping the men's 200m individual medley 18-and-above age category in 2'03"35. Duong Van Hoang Quy secured the third gold in the 200m individual medley for the 13-14 age category with a time of 2'08"21. Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang dominated the men's 800m freestyle 18-and-above age category, claiming gold with a time of 8'01"65.

Among the seven silver medals, notable performances were delivered by Tran Hung Nguyen (200m freestyle, 18-and-above age category), Nguyen Quang Thuan (400m freestyle, 15-17 age category), Duong Van Hoang Quy (200m freestyle, 13-14 age group), Cao Van Dung (200m individual medley, 18-and-above age category), Vo Thi My Tien (200m individual medley for women, 18-and-above age category), and Nguyen Quang Thuan (200m individual medley, 15-17 age group). Additionally, the Vietnamese swimming team also secured five other bronze medals.

The 11th Asian Age Group tourney in the Philippines includes competitions in swimming, diving, artistic swimming, and water polo and runs until March 9, with swimming events concluding on March 6.

Vietnam's aquatic sports team is also competing in diving. On the first day, athlete Pham Thai Thien Bao bagged a bronze medal in the men's 1m springboard diving for aged under 13. Dinh Anh Tuan and Dang Hoang Tu won a bronze medal in the men's synchronized 3m springboard diving for the 14-18 age group. Ngo Thi Thao and Bui Thi Hong Gian also earned a bronze medal in the women's synchronized 3m springboard diving for the 14-18 age group.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Da Nguyet