Young talent Duong Van Hoang Quy adds gold in Asian Age Group Championships

Vietnam's promising young swimmer competed effectively, securing additional gold medals at the 11th Asian Age Group Championships.

Young talent Duong Van Hoang Quy is one of the most effective Vietnamese competitors at the 11th Asian Age Group Championships.

On February 28, the 11th Asian Age Group Championships continued in the Philippines, where Vietnam's athletes added to their medal tally with three gold, five silver, and five bronze medals. Among them, Nguyen Huy Hoang stood out in the boys over-18 400m freestyle event, claiming first place with a time of 3’53”31. In this final, Vietnam's swimming team also included Tran Hung Nguyen, who finished third with a time of 3’57”94. Later, in the boys 1,500m freestyle final for the 15-17 age group, the Vietnam swimming team secured a crucial gold medal as Mai Tuan Anh took the top spot with a time of 15’40”33. Competing alongside Mai Tuan Anh was Nguyen Quang Thuan, who earned the bronze with a time of 15’54”40.

Vietnam’s swimming team clinched its third gold medal of the day thanks to the young talent Duong Van Hoang Quy. Quy continued to demonstrate outstanding performance in the 12-14 age group events. On February 28, he claimed victory in the boys 100m freestyle with an impressive time of 53”73. Throughout the preceding days, Quy consistently contributed gold medals to Vietnam's young swimming team, establishing himself as one of the most effective Vietnamese competitors in the Philippines at this time.

On this competition day, athlete Nguyen Thuy Hien secured the bronze medal in the girls 100m freestyle for the 12-14 age group with a time of 56”69, while Vo Thi My Tien added a silver medal to her collection in the girls over-18 200m butterfly stroke, clocking in at 2’15”94. Another familiar face from Ho Chi Minh City's swimming scene, Tran Duy Khoi, clinched the silver medal in the boys over-18 100m backstroke event with a time of 56”73.

Vietnam's young diving team also earned commendable results on February 28. Competing on that day, Bui Thi Hong Giang bagged the silver medal in the girls 1-meter springboard event for the 16-18 age group.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

