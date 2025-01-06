Sports

Vietnam men's football team proposed to receive First-class Labor Medal

The sports sector has consulted the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on proposing the presentation of the First-class Labor Medal to the Vietnam national football team.

Right after a thrilling second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup final on the evening of January 5, defeating Thailand 5-3 on aggregate, the sports sector on January 6 reported and proposed the leadership of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to reward the Vietnam national football team for its contributions and efforts.

Vietnam wins the ASEAN Championship for the third time in the history. (Photo: VFF)

The Department of Sports and Physical Training suggested that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism propose a well-deserved reward of the First-class Labor Medal for the Vietnam national football team; and grant of certificates of commencement to each member of the Vietnam national team who competed in the ASEAN Cup 2024.

Earlier, on the evening of January 5th, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a congratulatory letter to Vietnam's historic ASEAN Cup victory after the Vietnam football team beat Thailand to lift the ASEAN Cup trophy.

On the afternoon of January 6, the Vietnam national team will return home. It is expected that leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Department of Sports and Physical Training will be present at a welcoming ceremony for the Vietnamese football team.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

