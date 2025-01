The ASEAN Cup 2024 champions from the Vietnamese men’s national football team will be listed in the nominations for the Victory Cup 2025.

Achievement at ASEAN Cup 2024 is nominated for Victory Cup 2025. (Photo: VFF)

Head of the Organizing Board for the Victory Cup 2024 and Director General of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training Dang Ha Viet informed that the ASEAN Cup 2024 victory is a remarkable and noteworthy achievement.

Because the ASEAN Cup 2024 concluded on January 5, 2025, the result is identified as an achievement for the year of 2025.

At the current time, the Victory Cup 2024 is finalizing the list of eligible individuals and teams for awards.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong