Vietnam bags first shooting medal as Pham Quang Huy takes gold

Vietnam bagged the first shooting medal as Pham Quang Huy took gold. His gold medal is also the first of Vietnamese team at the 19th Asian Games.

Shooter Pham Quang Huy made history with the gold medal in shooting at the 19th Asian Games.

Shooting athlete Pham Quang Huy became the first person to win a gold medal for Vietnamese shooting this year and this is also the first time a Vietnamese shooter has achieved this achievement at this continental sports event.

Today afternoon, shooter Pham Quang Huy of the Vietnamese shooting team won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol individual shooting.

After the qualifying round, Pham Quang Huy reached the shooting final as one of the eight people with the best results. In the final, Quang Huy met opponents China, Uzbekistan, Korea, India, and Malaysia.

At the end of the shooting rounds, Quang Huy and Korean athlete Lee Wonho competed for first and second place. After the last series of shots, Quang Huy rose to first place overall with a final result of 240.5 points while his Korean opponent had 239.4 points.

The glorious achievement helped Quang Huy win the first gold medal in his career at ASIAD and the Vietnamese Sports Delegation had the first gold medal at the famous sports game event,

The leaders of the Vietnamese Sports Delegation congratulated the shooter and awarded him cash according to the previous announcement.

On the same competition day, shooter Pham Quang Huy also won a bronze medal with shooters Lai Cong Minh and Phan Cong Minh.

Vietnamese shooters have had two remarkable historical achievements. Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh won the gold for the first time at the Olympics in 2016 and his peer Pham Quang Huy won gold for the first time at the 19th Asian Games.