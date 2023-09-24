Vietnam’s rowing team wins first medal at ASIAD 19

The Vietnamese rowing team achieved their first bronze medal in the lightweight women's quadruple sculls category at ASIAD 19 in Hangzhou, China.

On September 24, the Vietnamese rowing team, including Pham Thi Hue, Dinh Thi Hao, Ha Thi Vui, and Du Thi Bong, competed in the A final alongside teams from Thailand, India, Hong Kong (China), Japan, and China.

In the first 500 meters of the race, the Vietnamese rowing team took the lead, but soon slipped to second place as the host nation, China, surged ahead to lead the race. Ultimately, the Vietnamese women's quadruple sculls team secured the bronze medal with a time of 6'52"35, while China clinched the gold with a time of 6'42"03, and Japan took silver with a time of 6'47"04.

This is the first medal of Vietnam in ASIAD 19. Many reporters and Vietnamese sports officials gathered to cheer and encourage the Vietnamese rowers. After finishing the lightweight women's quadruple sculls category, all four athletes shared their joy about this achievement.

Rower Dinh Thi Hao expressed her happiness and pride in bringing honor to Vietnam. She hoped that young athletes would continue to achieve even greater results for Vietnamese rowing in the future.

Rower Pham Thi Hue thanked the fans who followed and cheered for the Vietnamese rowing team at ASIAD 19 and the other competitions they participated in. She said that these first medals are very meaningful to them.

In a previous category of the women's heavyweight double sculls, the Vietnamese rowers pair Nguyen Thi Giang and Pham Thi Thao put in a great effort but did not secure a medal, finishing 8th out of 8 teams with a time of 7'33"33. China won gold in that event with a time of 7'03"41.

Right after the victory of the Vietnamese rowing team, on behalf of the Vietnamese sports delegation, Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet, who is also head of the Vietnamese sports delegation, rewarded the team.

The reward offered by the Vietnamese sports delegation was initially stipulated for gold medals, with a value of VND200 million (US$8.205), per medal at ASIAD 19. Nevertheless, the bronze medal won by the Vietnamese rowing team on the morning of September 24 marked Vietnam's first official medal at ASIAD 19. Therefore, the Vietnamese sports delegation awarded the team an encouraging bonus.

The reward from the Vietnam Olympic Committee for the athletes winning a gold medal at ASIAD 19 is VND200 million, a silver medal worth VND85 million, and a bronze medal worth VND55 million. Meanwhile, the State offers VND140 million for each gold medal, VND85 million for a silver medal, and VND55 million for a bronze medal. Additionally, breaking an ASIAD record brings an extra reward of VND55 million.