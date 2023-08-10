Vietnamese women's football team gear up for ASIAD

The Vietnamese women's football team will gather at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi from August 10 to prepare for the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), slated for September in China, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Head coach Mai Duc Chung will add new faces to the team, including Nguyen Thi Hoa and Pham Thi Lan Anh from Hanoi, and Tran Thi Duyen and Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh from the northern province of Ha Nam, raising the number of players born after 2000 to 11 out of the 25 called up.

As for Huynh Nhu’s case, this striker is still in the process of completing a contract with the Lank FC Vilaverdense of Portugal, so whether or not she will participate in the training as well as in the tournament will be confirmed later.

After the gathering at the center from August 10-19, the squad will undergo training in the northern port city of Hai Phong before returning to Hanoi in preparation for the ASIAD journey.

According to the results of a draw conducted on July 27, Vietnam is in Group D with Japan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Their matches will be held from September 22-29 at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang province.