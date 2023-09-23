Vietnamese sports delegation to parade in ASIAD 19 opening ceremony

The Vietnamese sports delegation's 120 members will parade in the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) opening ceremony in Hangzhou (China) at night of September 23.

Attending the opening ceremony are Head of the delegation Dang Ha Viet together with deputy heads Hoang Quoc Vinh and Ngo Ich Quan.

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang and shooter Nguyen Thi Huong are assigned to hold the national flag to lead members of the Vietnamese sports delegation at the opening ceremony.

According to information from the Vietnam sports delegation, the members parading at the opening ceremony of ASIAD 19 include athletes and members from teams of shooting, swimming, rowing, gymnastics, Chinese chess, judo, e-sports, fencing and boxing.

Head of the Vietnamese sports delegation at ASIAD 19 Dang Ha Viet said that teams are ready to compete at this tournament.

ASIAD 19 will officially open on September 23 and end on October 8, gathering 12,000 members of sports delegations from 45 countries and territories.

The Vietnamese sports delegation registered to participate in 31 sports at this congress with 504 members, including 337 athletes.