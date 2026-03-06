HCMC revokes investment policy for Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi Complex

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has revoked previous approvals for the investment policy of the Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi Complex project.

The decision abolishes Decision No. 6815/QD-UBND dated December 29, 2016, and Decision No. 177/QD-UBND dated January 12, 2018, which had approved the investment policy for the project. This project had been assigned to Ngoc Vien Dong Urban Development Investment Company Limited as the investor.

According to the municipal authorities, the earlier approvals were revoked as they no longer comply with current regulations and planning orientations approved by the Prime Minister.

Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi Port area

Relevant departments, such as the municipal Department of Finance, Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Department of Planning and Architecture, together with Ngoc Vien Dong Urban Development Investment Company Limited, have been tasked with reviewing land allocation documents, determining legitimate costs already incurred by the investor, and consulting the city on reimbursement in accordance with legal regulations.

By Dong Son – Translated by Huyen Huong