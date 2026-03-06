Ho Chi Minh City applies GIS to standardize house numbering

Yesterday, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide information on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (first, L) speaks at the event

During the press conference, Deputy Director Nguyen Tran Phu Thinh of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center shared insights regarding the implementation of GIS technology for house numbering and the placement of street signs throughout the city. In accordance with the directive from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center took the initiative to collaborate with pertinent units to formulate a thorough solution aimed at establishing a comprehensive house number database for the city and creating software for the issuance and management of house numbering records, ensuring a cohesive system across the entire city.

In the first quarter of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City will evaluate the model of applying GIS technology in house numbering and street sign placement in An Khanh Ward. Simultaneously, the city will expand the survey to several wards with different urban characteristics. Meanwhile, the center will coordinate with departments and agencies to collect, cross-check, and standardize data. The processed data will be transferred to each ward and commune for field verification to ensure accuracy before official operation.

According to the standardized data, the Center will develop and set up a software system for the processes of assigning and allocating house numbers. The Department of Construction will oversee the creation of administrative accounts and the issuance of permissions at the city level and across all wards, ensuring centralized management while allowing for decentralized operations. The implementation of technology in urban management does not necessitate alterations to the existing house numbers, providing reassurance to residents. Once the system is operational, house number information will be made available on the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application. Residents will have the ability to search for address details and report any inconsistencies they observe in relation to the current situation.

Nguyen Tran Phu Thinh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/Cam Tuyet)

Deputy Director Nguyen Tran Phu Thinh stated that compared to the previous manual management method, the GIS system creates a centralized, intuitive, and unified spatial data platform. Each house number is directly linked to a specific plot of land or building on the digital map, minimizing errors, duplication, or overlaps during the new registration process.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan