HCMC accelerates public investment disbursement in 2026

The Office of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday issued a notice conveying the conclusions of Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong regarding the implementation of projects and the disbursement of public investment in 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City targets a public investment capital disbursement rate of at least 15 percent in the first quarter of 2026 and strives to achieve 100 percent of the annual capital plan. (Photo: SGGP)

The notice outlined a range of tasks and solutions to accelerate progress in the coming period.

According to a report by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, the city has so far disbursed approximately VND12.928 trillion (US$493 million), equivalent to 8.8 percent of the 2026 public investment plan assigned by the Prime Minister, totaling VND147.599 trillion (US$5.6 billion).

Of the total amount disbursed, funds allocated for compensation and site clearance reached VND7.894 trillion (US$301.4 million), accounting for 23.24 percent of the planned target, showing positive progress compared with the same period in 2025.

However, the implementation process in the early months of 2026 has continued to encounter several difficulties and bottlenecks. In particular, the restructuring of the city’s construction investment project management system has generated a number of administrative procedures, including the handover of project documentation, personnel reorganization, seal management, and adjustments to information related to project investors.

In addition, several projects have faced challenges in compensation and site clearance and the relocation of technical infrastructure, as well as unstable supplies of construction materials.

In order to accelerate disbursement in the coming months, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Bui Xuan Cuong, requested relevant departments, sectors, localities, and project investors to focus on synchronously implementing a range of tasks and solutions.

Accordingly, authorities were instructed to thoroughly grasp the target of achieving a disbursement rate of at least 15 percent in the first quarter of 2026 while striving to fulfill 100 percent of the annual capital plan, considering this a key political task.

Implementation must adhere to the principle of the “six clarities”: clear assignment of personnel, clear tasks, clear responsibilities, clear authority, clear timelines, and clear outcomes.

Many transport infrastructure projects record slow disbursement. (Photo: SGGP)

Project investors have been requested to urgently complete investment and construction procedures to ensure sufficient conditions for allocating the entire contingency fund of approximately VND18.4 trillion (US$701.6 million) in March 2026. At the same time, they are required to review the list of projects, identify key and priority works, and formulate detailed disbursement plans on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual basis, submitting them to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance before March 10.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance to take the lead in advising on the city’s public investment disbursement plan for 2026. The department will also coordinate with relevant units to finalize investment and construction procedures and consolidate proposals for submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to allocate the entire contingency fund by March.

In addition, the department is tasked with reviewing budget revenue sources to ensure a balanced public investment plan, while promptly addressing any difficulties arising in the process of payment and disbursement.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has been tasked with closely monitoring developments in the construction materials market and promptly proposing solutions to ensure a stable supply. The department is also required to review the list of key projects and works while studying supportive measures for construction activities, such as arranging “green lanes” to facilitate the transportation of construction materials.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment will focus on addressing bottlenecks in compensation, support, and resettlement work, as well as formulating a disbursement plan for compensation and site-clearance funds in 2026.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City will hold regular monthly meetings in the first week of each month to review the progress of public investment capital disbursement and promptly resolve emerging difficulties, with the aim of fulfilling the 2026 disbursement targets in line with the approved plan.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh