HCMC eyes double-digit growth, 30 percent GRDP in social investment mobilization

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s regular meeting for February, held in an online format with localities nationwide on March 4.

The leader of Ho Chi Minh City delivers reports at the Government’s regular meeting for February, held online with localities nationwide. (Photo: SGGP)

Reporting at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Cong Vinh, stated that the city had implemented comprehensive and proactive measures in caring for residents during Tet 2026, strictly adhering to the directives of the Secretariat, the Government, and the Prime Minister.

The city allocated more than VND2.123 trillion (US$81 million) from its budget to support approximately 1.15 million beneficiaries during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Before the Tet holiday, Ho Chi Minh City also inaugurated the Covid-19 Memorial Park, completed urban revitalization works in the areas surrounding Ben Thanh Market and Turtle Lake, and temporarily converted vacant land plots into public parks to better serve residents during the festive period. These practical initiatives have garnered broad public support and positive consensus among the people.

Social welfare policies, along with cultural and festival activities, market stabilization measures, and efforts to ensure healthcare services, traffic safety, and environmental sanitation, were implemented in a comprehensive and coordinated manner. Political security, social order, and safety were firmly maintained.

As a result, residents celebrated the Lunar New Year in a spirit of reunion, joy, safety, and humanity. These concerted efforts have helped consolidate public confidence, foster a positive and unified social atmosphere, and generate strong momentum and determination to accomplish the socio-economic development objectives set for 2026.

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Cong Vinh, in the first two months of the year, the socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City recorded several positive outcomes.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 14.6 percent year-on-year. Total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated to increase by 13.1 percent. Export turnover reached an estimated US$14.72 billion, up 10.58 percent compared to the same period last year.

Tourism continued to be a bright spot, generating revenue of over VND125 trillion (US$4.8 billion) with 14.1 million visitor arrivals, including 2.72 million international arrivals, accounting for 57 percent of the country’s total international visitors.

The number of newly established enterprises surged by 63 percent, totaling approximately 9,000 enterprises. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows reached nearly US$1 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 28.4 percent and accounting for around 28 percent of the nation’s newly registered FDI capital.

Regarding budget revenue, Ho Chi Minh City collected VND165 trillion (US$6.3 billion), fulfilling 20 percent of the estimate assigned by the Central Government and marking a year-on-year increase of 10.8 percent.

Concerning election preparations, the city announced 42 electoral units for deputies to the municipal People’s Council, electing 125 deputies; and 13 electoral units for deputies to the National Assembly, electing 38 deputies. At the commune level, 1,306 electoral units were established to elect 4,236 deputies to the People’s Councils.

In addition, the city organized early voting—17 days ahead of schedule—for 4,538 voters in four areas due to specific operational conditions related to maritime duties. Election preparations have been carried out proactively and rigorously, with regular inspections to ensure the process is conducted safely and in full compliance with the law.

The Government’s regular meeting for February, held online with localities nationwide (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding key tasks for March and the second quarter, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the targets and directives set forth by the Party Central Committee and the Government.

Particular emphasis will be placed on the effective implementation of the Prime Minister’s official dispatch on accelerating key tasks and solutions to realize the 2026 economic growth target; organizing the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term in a comprehensive, methodical, and law-abiding manner; and formulating action programs and implementation plans for relevant resolutions adopted by the Party Central Committee.

The city has set a firm resolve to achieve double-digit economic growth, upholding a spirit of determination and steadfastness. It aims to mobilize total social investment capital equivalent to approximately 30 percent of GRDP, corresponding to an estimated VND1.18 quadrillion (US$45 billion).

At the same time, the city will prioritize solutions to attract resources from the domestic private sector, the foreign-invested sector, and the investment capital of the people, thereby creating additional momentum for sustainable socio-economic development in the coming period.

According to Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, on January 15, Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously commenced construction and groundbreaking for four key infrastructure projects, with a total registered investment capital of nearly VND239 trillion (US$9.1 billion).

These include the Phu My 2 Bridge 2 project; Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong); the Can Gio Bridge project; and the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex. The projects are expected to create significant breakthroughs in transport connectivity and urban infrastructure development, thereby enhancing the city’s growth capacity and long-term competitiveness.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City is maximizing the application of special mechanisms and policies to expedite legal procedures, with plans to commence construction on four additional key projects on the occasion of April 30. These include the Ben Thanh – Thu Thiem metro line, the new Ho Chi Minh City Political–Administrative Center, the Can Gio Port project, and the International University Urban Area.

Regarding budget revenue, the city is intensifying revenue administration and preventing revenue losses, striving to ensure that first-quarter collections exceed 30 percent of the estimate assigned by the Central Government.

In terms of growth drivers, the city is prioritizing digital transformation, green transition, and the development of a knowledge-based economy, while promoting the effective operation of an international financial center and attracting major financial institutions and strategic investors.

With the highest level of political determination, Ho Chi Minh City is committed to implementing in a resolute, substantive, and effective manner the tasks assigned by the Government and the Prime Minister, thereby contributing to the successful fulfillment of the country’s socio-economic development objectives for 2026.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh