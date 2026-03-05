HCMC localities ramp up readiness for 2026 national elections

Voters in Binh Thanh Ward are participating in a discussion of candidates’ biographies (Photo: SGGP)

Since late February, the atmosphere has become more vibrant at election areas in Binh Thanh Ward. Instead of everyday stories, residents and members of the ward’s Veterans Association gather over a cup of coffee to discuss and consider the biographies and action programs of candidates for the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

The “Great Solidarity Morning Coffee” model for discussing candidates’ biographies in Binh Thanh Ward has transformed traditionally dry election information into something lively. At these discussion sessions, voters actively review the candidates’ backgrounds and action programs.

Head Nguyen Cong Viet of the Veterans Association Branch of Neighborhood No.16 in Binh Thanh Ward commented that organizing these discussions helps voters clearly understand the biographies, action programs, capabilities, and commitments of the candidates. Through this, he has gained ample information to select worthy candidates to entrust and vote for as deputies on March 15.

Secretary Vu Ngoc Tuat of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Binh Thanh Ward stated that the ward is focusing on preparing meetings between voters and candidates. The ward’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and local organizations have deployed many effective models such as “Great Solidarity Coffee” and discussion sessions to create spaces that help residents grasp full information related to the election.

In particular, stepping up propaganda and organizing voter formal meetings, informal gatherings, and discussions will help voters better understand the candidates, thereby clearly expressing their will and aspirations through their ballots.

Election preparations in Phuoc Thang Ward are also being implemented seriously and synchronously. With over 47,000 voters, Secretary Nguyen Tan Ban of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Phuoc Thang Ward informed that the ward strives for 100 percent of voters to participate in casting their ballots and fully exercising their civic rights.

Election teams will continue to conduct a final review of the voter lists, complete the physical facilities at polling stations, and simultaneously increase propaganda efforts to raise the voter turnout rate. Functional forces are maintaining a state of readiness, proactively grasping the situation, and promptly handling any arising issues to avoid being passive or caught off guard.

Along with propaganda and discussions of candidates’ biographies and action programs, localities are implementing many tasks to ensure no eligible cases are missed, especially temporary resident workers.

In Binh Duong Ward, which houses seven industrial parks and one industrial cluster, election preparations are carried out strictly. The entire ward currently has about 86,000 resident voters, the majority of whom are migrant workers employed at over 500 enterprises. The ward has coordinated with businesses to review population fluctuations and update voter lists, ensuring no eligible cases are overlooked.

Meanwhile, Phu Loi Ward has about 700 boarding houses and Binh Duong General Hospital. The number of temporary residents, patients, and their relatives regularly staying in the ward is quite large. To ensure the voting rights of citizens, the ward has directed the police, quarter officials, and grassroots security forces to go directly to every boarding house and apartment building to review, compile, and post voter lists.

The ward has also organized an online task force to promptly answer questions and guide residents on related procedures. At the same time, it is coordinating with Binh Duong General Hospital to create conditions for patients and their relatives to register to vote in appropriate areas.

Chairman Ho Minh Hoang of the People’s Committee of Trung My Tay Ward stated that with over 72,000 voters, the ward has 41 polling areas. The ward has proactively coordinated closely with the units organizing the polling areas, stepping up the review of population data from the national database to compile accurate voter lists.

Notably, the ward has pinpointed the 41 polling areas on Google Maps so voters can easily find their way. Each polling area is equipped with at least two security cameras to ensure the election activities take place safely, fairly, and transparently.

According to Chairman Phan Cong Khanh of the People’s Committee of Phu Loi Ward, the ward proactively rolled out election preparations early, ensuring they are on schedule and in accordance with legal regulations.

The ward election committee has consolidated its organization and assigned specific tasks; it is coordinating closely with the police and quarter officials to review voter lists, especially at boarding houses, apartment buildings, and hospitals in the area. The ultimate goal is to organize a democratic and safe election, creating favorable conditions for every citizen to fully exercise their rights and duties.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam