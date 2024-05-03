Phan Dinh Phung Sports Center to be invested under public form

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just announced the conclusion of Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on the construction project of Phan Dinh Phung Sports Center in District 3.

Phan Dinh Phung Sports Center is bounded by four inner-city streets, including Pasteur, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Vo Van Tan.

Previously, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee passed the proposal of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment on the investment termination of Phan Dinh Phung Sports Center under the public-private partnership form to switch to public investment.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment to complete reports, consult and draft the statement of the municipal People’s Committee to report to the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the termination of investment under public-private partnership form to switch into public investment.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports was assigned to collaborate with relevant units to review the legal base, consider the implemented works of investors and identify suitable costs in accordance with regulations to negotiate and come to an agreement with the investor to find a definitive solution under law.

Besides, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports has been required to prepare the investment plan under public form and promptly submit dossiers to propose the investment policy following step-by-step procedures, striving to start the work in advance of April 30, 2025.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong