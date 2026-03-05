Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders host New Year reception for outstanding artists, journalists

The Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a gathering with outstanding artists and journalists on the occasion of the Lunar New Year on March 5.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City attend the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

The gathering provided an opportunity for the city’s leadership to acknowledge and commend the significant contributions made by journalists, editors, and artists to the development of the city’s press, publishing sector, and cultural and artistic life.

Attending the event were Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet and Dang Minh Thong, and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Also in attendance were Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Director-General of Department for Local Affairs III under the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; and Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (R) meets delegates at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

The gathering provided an opportunity for the city’s leadership to acknowledge and commend the positive contributions of journalists, editors, and artists to the cause of building and developing the city’s press and publishing sector, as well as its cultural and artistic life—particularly in 2025, a year marked by numerous significant literary and artistic events.

In addition, the program honored artists who recorded outstanding achievements in literary and artistic activities throughout 2025.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, also presented the Press Awards for works on the theme “Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation in Ho Chi Minh City in 2025.”

