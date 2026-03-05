HCMC focuses resources on transport infrastructure development

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Saigon and Tan Dinh wards in Ho Chi Minh City this morning hosted a meeting between voters and candidates for the 16th National Assembly at electoral unit No. 6.

Addressing air pollution

At the working session, voters expressed their interest and expectations toward the candidates, particularly their role in representing the will and aspirations of the people in building and improving mechanisms and policies that contribute to the development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and other candidates listen to voters’ opinions. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the candidates, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang expressed sincere appreciation for the voters’ thoughtful and responsible opinions.

Regarding environmental protection, the city’s Party chief emphasized the need for comprehensive solutions, especially in controlling air pollution in major urban areas. One of the main causes of pollution comes from emissions from factories and vehicles using gasoline and diesel.

Therefore, in the coming period, Ho Chi Minh City will encourage residents to gradually switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric ones. At the same time, the city will promote the development and use of public transportation powered by clean and environmentally friendly energy. However, the city will also take into account residents’ ability to adapt to changes in transportation habits.

According to Mr. Tran Luu Quang, the transition will be implemented according to an appropriate roadmap.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang speaks with voters. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city also plans to relocate certain manufacturing enterprises from the inner city to suburban areas to reduce environmental pollution. Ho Chi Minh City will further invest in modern waste-to-energy plants, gradually replacing the current landfill method. It will also organize a network of waste transfer stations across the city, expected to include around 38 facilities, and reorganize private waste collection activities to prevent garbage congestion in densely populated residential areas.

Prioritizing investment in social and cultural facilities

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to prioritize social welfare, improve the quality of education and training, and strengthen the grassroots healthcare system. The city will also focus on creating livelihoods for the poor, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and National Assembly candidates at the meeting with voters. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Regarding the management and use of public land and housing, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang requested agencies, units and localities to review and fully inventory these assets to ensure proper management and use in accordance with regulations, avoiding waste and losses. The city is building a database on public assets and land and will gradually make the information available online for public monitoring.

For surplus land following administrative restructuring, the city will prioritize building community-serving facilities such as health stations, schools and parks.

Regarding transport infrastructure development, the city’s Party chief said that Ho Chi Minh City would concentrate resources on a number of key transport projects during this term. The city is also reviewing locations suitable for underground parking facilities to gradually implement such projects in the future.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to accelerate investment in urban transport systems, particularly metro lines, to reduce traffic congestion.

Ward leaders and voters attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Regarding the renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang noted several deteriorating housing areas remain in the city center, including the Ga Market and Ma Lang areas. The city is calling for investors to develop high-rise apartment complexes to replace these aging structures, improving living conditions for residents.

Besides, Ho Chi Minh City will also promote the development of social housing and rental housing for workers.

A voter raises his opinions to National Assembly candidates. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong