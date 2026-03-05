Ho Chi Minh City resolves to address long-standing backlogged projects

HCMC is intensifying efforts to thoroughly resolve long-standing backlogged projects across the locality, with a view to expediting their commissioning and operation, thereby contributing to socio-economic growth in the opening months of 2026.

The VND10 trillion tidal flood control project in Ho Chi Minh City is among the prolonged projects that require focused efforts to remove obstacles. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, has signed Official Document No. 1465/UBND-ĐT on the focused and comprehensive settlement of prolonged backlogged projects within the city.

The document underscores the urgent requirement to remove bottlenecks, accelerate completion procedures, and promptly bring these projects into operation, thus mobilizing resources effectively and generating additional growth momentum in early 2026.

The issuance of the document is grounded in the implementation of Resolution No. 17/NQ-CP dated January 26, 2026, of the Government on removing difficulties and obstacles for long-delayed projects. It also follows Official Dispatch No. 14/CD-TTg dated February 15, 2026, from the Prime Minister on expediting the definitive settlement of backlogged projects, ensuring their early completion and utilization, and preventing the waste of national resources.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has tasked the Chief Inspector of the city, the Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Director of the Department of Construction, the Director of the Department of Planning and Architecture, the Acting Director of the Department of Finance, affiliated corporations under the municipal People’s Committee, specialized project management boards, and the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones with promptly undertaking a thorough review within their respective mandates.

These entities are required to proactively compile and submit proposals on a list of works, projects, and land plots proposed for the application of mechanisms and policies under Section 14 of Resolution No. 265/2025/QH15 issued by the National Assembly.

The review is required to closely follow the principles stipulated in Resolution No. 170/2024/QH15 of the National Assembly, Conclusion No. 182-KL/TW of the Politburo, and the guidance issued by the Ministry of Finance under Official Dispatch No. 1776/BTC-PTHT dated February 11, 2026. In addition, the implementation must be consistent with the city’s specific socio-economic conditions and administrative context.

All relevant agencies and units are required to submit their written proposals to the Department of Finance no later than March 5, 2026. The review process must ensure that no works, projects, or land areas under their management requiring resolution remain unaddressed as of December 31, 2025—particularly those already subject to inspection conclusions, audit findings, court judgments, or analogous legal circumstances.

Heads of agencies and units shall bear full responsibility for any delays or incomplete submissions.

The VND10 trillion flood control project in Ho Chi Minh City has reportedly reached over 90 percent completion; however, construction has remained suspended for several years. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Finance is tasked with serving as the focal point, taking the lead, and coordinating with concerned agencies and units to compile a consolidated list and formulate a report for submission to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for consideration and subsequent reporting to the Ministry of Finance.

Additionally, the Department is required to fully update relevant information on the 751 System in accordance with prescribed guidelines. This task must be completed no later than March 10, 2026.

With regard to Plan No. 34/KH-UBND dated August 7, 2025, issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Chairman has directed the municipal Inspectorate, relevant departments and agencies, as well as management boards of functional zones, to urgently review and update information at the request of the Department of Finance and to take full responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the reported data submitted to the municipal People’s Committee.

On that basis, the Department of Finance shall consolidate and assess the results and progress of the plan’s implementation, clearly categorizing projects into the following groups: projects that have been fully resolved; projects that have been submitted to the Task Force with established orientations for settlement; and projects that have yet to be tabled for discussion and lack defined handling directions.

The report must comprehensively clarify existing difficulties and obstacles, identify underlying causes, specify competent authorities responsible for resolution, and assess the feasibility of removing bottlenecks in the coming period.

Notably, the Department of Finance must provide quantified results, including the total investment capital of projects that have been resolved, total state budget revenues generated, land areas brought into effective use to prevent waste, and the number of housing units and apartments expected to be formed upon project completion.

The report must also clearly identify existing shortcomings and limitations, analyze underlying causes, draw lessons learned, and set forth key objectives and priority tasks for the forthcoming period. This report is to be finalized no later than March 10, 2026.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized that removing obstacles for long-delayed projects is a central and pressing political mission aimed at preventing resource wastage, unlocking development resources, and promoting socio-economic growth. At the same time, he required strict observance of discipline and accountability, ensuring that violations are neither legitimized nor newly incurred in the course of implementation.

Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee, in accordance with their assigned responsibilities, are to continue directly overseeing and expediting relevant units in thoroughly addressing bottlenecks in line with the spirit of resolutions and conclusions issued by the central authorities and the National Assembly, striving to complete the settlement process within the first quarter of 2026.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh