Temporary park at Phan Dinh Phung sports arena ready for public use

On the morning of January 25, the temporary park developed on the site of the Phan Dinh Phung Indoor Stadium on Pasteur Street in Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, completed all landscaping works.

Spring decorations and spacious walkways in the park (Photo: SGGP)

It is ready to be handed over to the city and local authorities for management and public use.

At the site, the park has been extensively greened, featuring expansive lawns, shade-providing trees, and a series of well-arranged flower beds, creating a vibrant green space in the heart of the city.

At the main entrance on Pasteur Street, a spring-themed decorative area stands out, featuring a large welcome arch in vibrant shades of yellow and floral displays that have drawn residents and visitors for sightseeing and photo opportunities.

Inside the park, a section of the ecological garden has been preserved with its natural tree canopy, offering a cool, nature-oriented space for strolling and relaxation.

Main entrance gateway on Pasteur Street (Photo: SGGP)

An ecological garden corner within the park (Photo: SGGP)

Outdoor activity playground (Photo: SGGP)

The park also includes a spacious activity playground, enhanced with colorful ground murals, making it well-suited for children’s play and outdoor activities.

In addition, the outdoor fitness equipment area has been fully installed and completed.

Notably, a family of horse sculptures crafted from grass and set on the park’s central lawn has emerged as a striking focal point, adding a fresh and festive spring atmosphere.

According to the plan, the site will be formally handed over to Ho Chi Minh City and Xuan Hoa Ward authorities later this evening and opened to the public while preparations are underway for the construction of a new sports arena.

The temporary transformation of the vacant site into a park not only enhances the urban landscape but also provides additional green space and public recreational areas for residents.

A family of horse sculptures crafted from grass

Workers water plants as final touches are completed ahead of the handover. (Photo: SGGP)

By Hoang Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh