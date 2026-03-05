Ho Chi Minh City tightens management of event organization in central area

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has called for rectification measures and enhanced effectiveness in the management of event organization in the city’s central area.

An advertising event causing traffic congestion along Le Loi and Nguyen Hue Streets (Photo:SGGP)

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Duoc, has signed and promulgated Document No. 1498/UBND-TH on strengthening the management of event organization in the city’s central area.

According to the municipal People’s Committee, in recent years, the central area—particularly the wards of Saigon and Ben Thanh—has undergone comprehensive upgrades in a modern and civilized direction. The area has emerged as a key venue for hosting numerous political, diplomatic, cultural, economic, sports, and tourism activities.

These events have contributed to promoting the city’s image, enhancing the standing of Ho Chi Minh City among international partners and friends, and fostering socio-economic development.

However, the dense frequency of event organization, coupled with the absence of scientific and rational planning, has given rise to a number of shortcomings, including traffic congestion, noise and light pollution, and adverse impacts on the daily lives of residents and visitors.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has requested the rectification of shortcomings and the enhancement of the effectiveness of state management over event organization activities in the central area.

Specifically, the organization of events on Le Loi Street and Nguyen Hue Street must strictly comply with the annual plan approved by the municipal People’s Committee. In special or urgent cases not included in the approved plan, prior consent from the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee is required.

The city gives priority to hosting events on Nguyen Hue Walking Street. About Le Loi Street, all event organization activities must be subject to the consideration and approval of the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has assigned the municipal Department of Culture and Sports to take the lead in formulating an annual plan for event organization, submitting it to the municipal People’s Committee for approval, and implementing it in strict compliance with the provisions of law.

In addition, the Department is tasked with developing a specific set of criteria concerning content, scale, sound, lighting, sanitation, and environmental standards as a basis for appraisal and licensing of events, thereby ensuring harmony between the development of cultural and economic activities and the quality of life of residents.

With regard to implementation, heads of municipal departments, agencies, and sectors; the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Saigon and Ben Thanh Wards; and relevant organizations and units shall be accountable to the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the strict and effective execution of the assigned directives.

The Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Saigon and Ben Thanh Wards are responsible for strengthening on-site supervision, promptly detecting and handling violations. In cases falling beyond their competence, they must report to the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for consideration and direction.

The Office of the municipal People’s Committee has been assigned to inspect and provide guidance on the implementation of the document and to advise on the handling of violations in accordance with prevailing regulations.

The tightening of management over event organization in the central area is expected to ensure order, safety, and urban aesthetics, improve residents’ quality of life, and further consolidate the role of the city’s central area as a dynamic and modern cultural and economic space.

