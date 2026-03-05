Ho Chi Minh City provides free metro, bus services on Election Day

Ho Chi Minh City will subsidize 100 percent of ticket fares for passengers using Metro Line 1 and all bus routes citywide on Election Day, facilitating voters’ travel and promoting public transportation use.

Passengers using Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) (Photo: SGGP)

On March 4, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh signed Official Dispatch No. 1487/UBND-DT regarding financial support for passengers using Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) and bus services during the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, scheduled for March 15, 2026.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved the policy to fully cover ticket costs for commuters utilizing Metro Line 1 and all bus routes operating within the city on Election Day. The measure aims to create favorable conditions for voters to travel and exercise their rights and civic obligations. Additionally, it seeks to encourage greater use of public transportation, thereby contributing to reduced traffic congestion and environmental pollution, in line with the city’s sustainable socio-economic development orientation.

The municipal People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Construction (or the agency in charge of public transport management) with taking the lead and coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport, Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), and bus operating units to organize and implement the policy.

The assigned agencies are responsible for developing detailed operational plans, maintaining stable service frequency, and meeting the anticipated surge in travel demand on Election Day.

On March 15, passengers using bus services will be exempted from fares. (Photo: SGGP)

The city authorities have also required metro and bus operators to ensure adequate staffing and vehicles, intensify technical inspections, and strictly guarantee railway operation safety, traffic safety, and courteous, civilized passenger services. In addition, propaganda efforts are to be strengthened to ensure that residents are fully informed of, and able to effectively utilize, the support policy.

In addition, the Department of Finance has been assigned to coordinate with relevant units in advising on budget allocation in accordance with prevailing regulations and to provide guidance on settlement and finalization procedures, ensuring transparency, accountability, and compliance with established policies and eligible beneficiaries.

The provision of free access to Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) and bus services on Election Day is expected to contribute to improving voter turnout by enabling residents to travel conveniently between their places of residence and designated polling stations, particularly in densely populated areas, export processing zones, industrial parks, and newly developed urban areas along the metro corridor.

This initiative also serves as an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City to further encourage the habitual use of public transportation, maximize the efficiency of investments in Metro Line 1 and the city’s bus network, and progressively build a civilized, modern, and sustainably developed urban environment.

The municipal People’s Committee has called upon departments, agencies, People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones, as well as relevant organizations, to closely coordinate throughout the implementation process. In the event of arising difficulties or obstacles, concerned units are requested to promptly report to the municipal People’s Committee for consideration and timely direction, ensuring synchronized and effective execution of the support policy and contributing to the overall success of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh