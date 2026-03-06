HCMC prioritizes easing traffic congestion, flood control

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Cho Quan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a meeting between voters and candidates for the City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, at electoral unit No. 17.

At the meeting, 150 voters from Cho Quan Ward listened to a summary of the candidates’ backgrounds and their proposed action programs.

Overview of this working session

Voters expressed hope that elected council members would pay greater attention to renovating old apartment buildings in the area, propose more effective solutions to reduce traffic congestion, and allocate funding to upgrade and expand key transport routes in the ward.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks with voters.

In response, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong said that as the city develops rapidly, transport infrastructure has not kept pace.

Without comprehensive solutions, such as expanding public transport and continuing to improve infrastructure, traffic congestion could significantly affect residents’ daily lives and the city’s development.

Addressing congestion hotspots has therefore been identified by city leaders as a priority task and one assigned by the central government.

Regarding flood control, he said the city is working to remove obstacles and speed up anti-flooding projects. The municipal People’s Committee has also been assigned to develop a comprehensive flood prevention plan aligned with current conditions and the city’s long-term development goals.

Voters at the conference

A voter delivers remarks at the meeting.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City is inviting and hiring international experts and consulting organizations with relevant experience to help refine solutions. The city aims to implement these measures soon to meet residents’ expectations while proactively adapting to climate change and the impacts of rapid urbanization.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Huyen Huong