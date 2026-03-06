HCMC factories facilitate voting access for migrant workers

Workers at Pouyuen Vietnam Co. Ltd. are checking candidate information at the factory’s display area (Photo: SGGP)

Recently, after their shifts, many workers at Pouyuen Vietnam Co. Ltd. in Tan Tao Ward haven’t rushed back to their boarding houses. Instead, they stop by the factory’s bulletin boards displaying the summary biographies of candidates for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term, as well as the voter lists, to gather information.

Reviewing the candidates’ biographies with colleagues, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diem, a garment factory worker at Pouyuen Vietnam Co. Ltd., noted that posting voter and candidate lists right at the workplace creates great convenience for voters. “We frequently work overtime, making it difficult to visit the posting boards in our residential areas. Having these boards right inside the factory helps workers easily access information to choose the right candidates when voting,” Ngoc Diem shared.

Beyond just reading the boards, many workers use their phones to take pictures of the information. Tran Hoai Dung, a shoe sole factory worker, said, “It’s hard to remember everything just standing here, so I take pictures to read more carefully at my boarding room and see who has commitments that align with workers’ lives. Thanks to this, when I go to vote, I can choose the right person to represent my voice.”

Chairman Cu Phat Nghiep of the Trade Union at Pouyuen Vietnam Co., Ltd. stated that the enterprise currently has nearly 46,000 workers at its headquarters and satellite facilities. In recent days, the company has stepped up election propaganda, posting candidate information and voter lists at various locations within the factory, and organizing discussions to help workers fully understand the significance of the election. According to the Chairman, since the company doesn’t operate on Sundays, workers will have favorable conditions to participate fully and properly in the March 15 election.

Across many HCMC factories, vibrant election propaganda helps workers easily access candidate information. Chairman Trinh Anh Tuan of Hai My Co. reported boosting communication via Zalo for 31 union groups. Utilizing social media successfully accommodates flexible shift schedules, while union officials directly answer important questions during their daily breaks.

In early March, as the election is drawing near, 63-year-old Quach Thi Nguyet, residing in Khanh Hoi Ward, is highly uncertain whether she would vote in HCMC, her temporary residence, or return to her permanent residence in Can Tho City to cast her ballot. Right at that time, the local police visited her home to consult Ms. Nguyet and her four family members, who are currently temporary residents in the ward, about their preferred voting location.

“After the ward authorities came to our house to get our opinions, my family chose to vote at our temporary residence because we don’t have the means to return to our hometown at this time,” Ms. Nguyet said.

At numerous meetings regarding election preparations, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh clearly stated the need to regularly review the actual residential status of citizens in the area to ensure no voters are missed, especially in areas with significant population fluctuations such as boarding houses, apartment complexes, industrial parks, and export processing zones.

To help temporary workers understand candidate information, election times, and voting procedures, many boarding house areas have organized propaganda programs and discussions on candidates’ biographies for workers to grasp the information.

At a boarding house in Phu Hoa 9 Neighborhood of Phu Loi Ward, Vu Thanh Tra from Lam Dong Province followed election information on her phone. Having been attached to Binh Duong (now HCMC) for 10 years and experiencing various jobs, her family considers this place their second hometown.

Ms. Tra said that during the last election, she voted in a different locality. After moving to her current temporary residence over a year ago, her family registered to vote at their new address. “I care about the candidates’ action programs, especially regarding social welfare, employment, and workers’ livelihoods. Not only me, but my husband and our 24-year-old daughter are also very conscious of our civic rights and duties,” Ms. Tra expressed.

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Kim Loan of the HCMC Federation of Labor stated that all levels of HCMC trade unions have coordinated closely with authorities and businesses to deploy multiple solutions ensuring that workers fully participate in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term.

Recently, HCMC trade unions at all levels have stepped up propaganda on the significance, rights, and duties of voting through various forms; simultaneously directing trade unions at the ward, commune, and special zone levels, as well as grassroots trade unions, to mobilize union members and workers to actively participate in the election.

Along with this, the HCMC Federation of Labor requested grassroots trade unions to coordinate with businesses to arrange suitable times, creating conditions for workers to vote early and fully.

By Thai Phuong, Tam Trang – Translated by Thanh Tam