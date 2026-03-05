Ho Chi Minh City strengthens oversight of automatic emission monitoring

Ho Chi Minh City has ordered stricter supervision of continuous automatic emission monitoring systems, directing agencies to enforce compliance and ensure transparent environmental data as part of its pollution control drive.

HCMC makes efforts to prevent and address environmental pollution at its source. (Photo: QH/ SGGP)

Yesterday afternoon, Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, signed Document No. 1486/UBND-DT. This document conveys the directive from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee regarding the enhancement of monitoring and management of continuous automatic emission source monitoring data within the city.

This plan aims to implement the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 20/CT-TTg dated July 12, 2025, on some urgent and decisive tasks to prevent and resolve environmental pollution and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee’s Plan No. 87/KH-UBND.

To improve the effectiveness of state management and data exploitation for the dissemination of environmental quality information and pollution control, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to strengthen the monitoring and management of continuous automatic monitoring data for concentrated production, business, and service areas, industrial clusters, and facilities subject to mandatory automatic monitoring.

Specifically, the Department of Agriculture and Environment will review and survey the situation of automatic emission monitoring stations throughout the city; conduct a comprehensive assessment of the current state of management and operation of the system to propose appropriate monitoring solutions, ensuring compliance with legal regulations.

This month, the Department must urgently develop and issue the "Procedure for managing and operating the automatic and continuous emission monitoring system in Ho Chi Minh City" and the "Regulations on the management, operation, and data processing of the automatic and continuous emission monitoring system."

Simultaneously, it must strengthen supervision and guidance for facility owners operating monitoring stations in accordance with regulations; promptly handle cases where the data transmission rate does not meet the minimum of 80 percent, data transmission interruptions exceeding 12 hours, parameters exceeding environmental technical standards, or other technical incidents; and publicly disclose environmental information as required.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will lead the review and compilation of a list of facilities required to install automatic wastewater and exhaust gas monitoring systems; publicly disclose the list of facilities that have installed and those that have not on the electronic information portal; and urge units that have not completed the installation to do so urgently. In addition, it will strengthen periodic inspections and advise on the issuance of economic and technical norms for operation. The operation of the emission source monitoring system will be completed by September 2026.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also requested project owners and facilities subject to automatic and continuous wastewater and exhaust gas monitoring to proactively invest in, install, and operate the system in accordance with regulations, ensuring technical requirements, frequency, monitoring parameters, and data connection and transmission as prescribed by law. Strengthening the monitoring of automatic and continuous monitoring data is identified as a crucial solution to improve the effectiveness of pollution control, transparency of environmental information, and contribute to protecting public health and sustainable urban development.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan