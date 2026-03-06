HCMC Party Chief urges completion of voter card distribution by March 10

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the HCMC Election Steering Committee, Tran Luu Quang, has instructed relevant agencies to ensure that voter cards are distributed to residents no later than March 10.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the HCMC Election Steering Committee, Tran Luu Quang, urges completion of voter card distribution by March 10. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have been tasked with urgently completing the printing of voter cards and handing them over to people’s committees at the commune level by March 6 at the latest.

The Steering Steering Committee for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the People’s Council for the 2026–2031 tenure has called on the Election Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, and the Ho Chi Minh City Police, as well as the election steering committees of wards, communes, and special zones, to continue fulfilling their assigned responsibilities and prepare all necessary conditions for the election.

Additionally, they are responsible for directing and guiding commune-level police forces to conduct voter roll checks, monitor voter turnout, and compile and report data on voter participation in accordance with regulations.

The election must be organized in a democratic, equal, and law-abiding manner, ensuring safety, efficiency, and a festive atmosphere among the people so that Election Day truly becomes a nationwide civic celebration.

Accordingly, competent agencies and units should provide full, accurate, and prompt information and documentation on local socio-economic development and national defense and security, as well as demographic characteristics, religions, ethnic composition, customs, and practices. They are also expected to supply information on issues of concern raised by voters, including their proposals and feedback, along with the development orientations of the localities where candidates stand for election.

This will enable candidates to conduct in-depth research and formulate practical and feasible action programs aligned with the functions and responsibilities of elected representatives.

The provision of information must comply with the provisions of the election law, ensuring objectivity and fairness, while facilitating candidates’ meetings with voters in accordance with the schedule and guidance issued by competent authorities.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the City’s Election Steering Committee, Tran Luu Quang, chairs the meeting on March 6. (Photo: SGGP)

The Election Steering Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has also called for intensified propaganda efforts across the entire Party, the people, and the armed forces on the significance and importance of the election, as well as the relevant provisions of the election law. These efforts aim to enhance public awareness and promote the people’s right to mastery in the electoral process.

Local authorities should implement suitable forms of propaganda to help voters clearly understand candidates’ biographies, professional backgrounds, qualifications, capabilities, and proposed action programs, as well as the officially approved list of candidates in accordance with regulations.

Additionally, the authorities are required to regularly review and update voter lists, thereby facilitating all eligible citizens in fully exercising their voting rights in accordance with the law.

They must enhance measures to safeguard security and public order and social safety, as well as ensure adequate medical services and disease prevention and control (if necessary) before, during, and after the Election Day.

Relevant agencies and units are instructed to proactively develop contingency plans, thoroughly prepare response scenarios, and remain ready to promptly and effectively address any emerging situations. These efforts aim to prevent any unexpected disruptions that could affect the progress, quality, and overall results of the election organization across Ho Chi Minh City.

The Election Steering Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has emphasized the exemplary role of cadres and Party members in the electoral process. Accordingly, every cadre and Party member is required to set an example by upholding a strong sense of responsibility when participating in the election. They are also encouraged to actively engage in communication and advocacy efforts, mobilizing their families and residents in their local communities to fully exercise their civic rights and obligations.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh