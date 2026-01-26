Park at Phan Dinh Phung Stadium Site open to public

The renovation project at the Phan Dinh Phung Indoor Stadium site was completed and officially handed over to local authorities on January 25.

The site, located at 8 Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, was officially opened to the public following the handover ceremony.

This is one of the nine project sites that the city directed to be reviewed and renovated into temporary parks and flower gardens to serve the community during the 2026 Lunar New Year (Year of the Horse).

Attending the ceremony were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh.

Under the city’s directive, Phat Dat Real Estate Development Joint Stock Company, the project sponsor, mobilized all available resources to work day and night, renovating and upgrading the Phan Dinh Phung Indoor Stadium site, and completed the project two weeks ahead of schedule.

People and tourists visit the park following its opening on January 25. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Accordingly, the investor carried out a comprehensive cleanup and refurbishment of the entire site, planted additional ornamental trees, and constructed new flower planters to create more green spaces. Walkways were paved with tiles or concrete surfacing, providing clean, safe and convenient paths for pedestrians. In particular, the park has been adorned with numerous colorful flower pots and ornamental plants, enhancing the festive atmosphere of the Lunar New Year.

At the same time, the investor upgraded the sidewalk system along surrounding roads, creating a clean and open environment that meets community needs for exercise, walking, recreation and daily activities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said that the project not only gives the area a new look but also creates a space for residents to relax and improve their health, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers a directive speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc praised the efforts of the construction units, architects and workers for their strong sense of responsibility and dedication to the city’s residents, enabling the project to be completed on schedule.

The inauguration of the project on the eve of the New Year is not only a practical activity to celebrate the 95th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2025) and the Lunar New Year, but also vivid evidence of the consensus between the authorities, businesses and the people in urban beautification efforts.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and delegates attend the project handover ceremony on the afternoon of January 25. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The Ho Chi Minh Chairman requested that the Xuan Hoa Ward People’s Committee receive the park, preserve and enhance it, and continue caring for the greenery and landscape to better serve the public.

Related News Temporary park at Phan Dinh Phung sports arena ready for public use longform

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong