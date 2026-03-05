Candidates pledge to act for satisfaction of people and businesses

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and candidates for the City People’s Council pledged to build a service-oriented administration, effectively address public concerns and promote the city’s rapid and sustainable growth.

On the morning of March 5, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, along with candidates for the 11th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (2026–2031 term) from electoral unit No. 36, met voters in Hoc Mon, Ba Diem and Xuan Thoi Son communes.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the meeting with voters. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

During the meeting with voters, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his emotion at returning to the historic site, noting the strong continuation of local traditions and residents’ aspiration for progress.

He affirmed that his nomination as a candidate for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term is both an honor and a responsibility to represent the aspirations of residents and protect their legitimate rights and interests.

Presenting his action program to voters also gave the city leader an opportunity to listen to residents’ concerns and expectations, helping guide flexible policies to promote the city’s rapid and sustainable development.

Candidates for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term meet voters in Hoc Mon, Ba Diem and Xuan Thoi Son communes. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Addressing voters, candidate Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that he would continue working with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to reform governance toward a constructive, transparent, action-oriented and service-driven administration, shifting from a “management” mindset to a “service” mindset, placing people and businesses at the center, measuring performance by real effectiveness and aiming for public satisfaction.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc pledged that if elected, he would fully carry out his responsibilities as a council member, actively discuss and pursue issues raised by voters, and direct the resolution of difficulties faced by residents and businesses within his authority. He also committed to truthfully conveying voters’ opinions and recommendations to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and relevant authorities.

He also pledged to further promote administrative reform and digital transformation, shorten processing times for procedures, and maintain regular dialogue to promptly address difficulties, creating a transparent and stable investment environment for businesses to expand production and create more jobs.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc added that the city would strengthen mechanisms to encourage innovation, increase orders for research and the application of science and technology, support the startup and innovation ecosystem, and create favorable conditions for intellectuals to directly participate in the policymaking process.

He also highlighted pressing issues such as traffic, environmental pollution, flooding, security, schools and hospitals. He pledged to strengthen oversight and accelerate project implementation, ensure transparency so residents can monitor progress, and steadily improve living standards while building a safe, civilized, modern and compassionate city; also affirmed that the action program reflects the daily work and responsibility of the Ho Chi Minh City chairman in building the city into an international megacity with rapid, sustainable growth and a globally livable urban center.

“I commit to working with the highest sense of responsibility, openness and dedication to service,” candidate HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said.

Voters in Hoc Mon Commune attend the meeting with candidates.

During the meeting, other candidates also committed to promoting policies on science, technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, strengthening cooperation between government, universities and technology firms, and supporting innovation and startups.

They further pledged to focus on social welfare, public infrastructure, environmental protection, food safety, gender equality and support for vulnerable groups, while contributing to policies that foster sustainable agriculture and rural development amid urbanization.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong