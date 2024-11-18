Two Swiss friends visit Hoa Binh (Peace) Village in Ho Chi Minh City

Hoa Binh (Peace) Village located inside Tu Du Obstetric and Gynecological Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City was the next destination of Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard on November 18 morning.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux, Mr. Bernard Bachelard and French-Vietnamese environmental activist Tran To Nga meet doctors and medical staff of the Rehabilitation Department of Tu Du Obstetric and Gynecological Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The visit to Hoa Binh (Peace) Village is a part of the trip to Ho Chi Minh City of the two Swiss friends who flew the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam on top of Notre Dame Cathedral Paris, France in 1969.

Accompanying the delegation was Ms. Tran To Nga, French-Vietnamese environmental activist.

A representative of Hoa Binh (Peace) Village, home to more than 30 Agent Orange/dioxin victims, shared the over 30 year-journey of supporting and caring for more than 400 victims suffering from the effects of Agent Orange, the deadly chemical; and introduced physical care for the victims when they were young.

The village’s doctors and nurses assist them in studying and career orientation to help them integrate into the community when they grow up.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard ask additional questions about the activities of this village, the lives of the Agent Orange/dioxin victims. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Listening to the information and reports from the representative of Hoa Binh (Peace) Village, Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard asked additional questions about the activities of this village as well as the lives of the Agent Orange/dioxin victims, and highly appreciated the efforts of the doctors and medical staff of Hoa Binh (Peace) Village in nurturing the victims of Agent Orange/dioxin.

The two Swiss nationals present gifts to the children in the village. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The two Swiss nationals meet the children in the village. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The children sing lovely songs in both Vietnamese and English to express their gratitude to the distinguished guests. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

On this occasion, the two Swiss nationals together with French-Vietnamese environmental activist Tran To Nga presented gifts to the children in the village.

As a sign of gratitude to the distinguished guests, the children sang lovely songs in both Vietnamese and English.

By Thien Thanh, Thuy Quyen, Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong