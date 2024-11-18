HCMC Part Chief honors Swiss friends supporting Vietnam’s fight for peace

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on November 17 hosted a reception for two Swiss nationals who planted the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam on top of the Notre Dame Cathedral in 1969.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) awards the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Vietnamese people who are now living in peace and independence, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his gratitude to the international friends who had supported Vietnam during its struggle for independence, including Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard.

The three young Swiss citizens - Bernard Bachelard, Olivier Parriaux, and Noé Graff planted the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam on top of the Notre Dame Cathedral during peace negotiations held in Paris on January 18-19, 1969.

Two of them, Bernard Bachelard and Olivier Parriaux are on their first visit to HCMC, recalled the event.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr.Olivier Parriaux affirmed that the trio timed their action as a 30-hour journey which presented the solidarity and support for the Vietnamese people’s struggle lasting more than 20 years.

After he visited the War Remnants Museum in HCMC, Mr. Olivier Parriaux recognized that the long-lasting effects of war persist over many generations of Vietnamese people, especially those who have had their health affected due to exposure to toxic chemicals/dioxin. The fight for justice for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange/dioxin received strong international support. Many lawyers provide free legal advice for the lawsuit filed by Mrs. Tran To Nga against the US chemical corporations that supplied AO/dioxin for the US army to use during the war in Vietnam.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the Government, the authorities of HCMC, and the functional agencies of Vietnam will accompany Mrs. Tran To Nga in her lawsuit, as well as with the victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Vietnam and around the world. This fight for justice needs the support of international friends, including Mr. Olivier Parriaux, Mr. Bernard Bachelard, and Mr. Noé Graff, who fight for peace and righteousness.

At the receiving ceremony, the city Party Chief awarded the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard, recognizing their historic contribution.

