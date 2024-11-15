HCMC welcomes Swiss nationals protesting war in Vietnam

Two among three Swiss nationals who flew the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam on top of Notre Dame Cathedral Paris, France, arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard start a four-day journey to Ho Chi Minh City from November 15 to November 19. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

As scheduled, Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard will have a a four-day journey to Ho Chi Minh City from November 15 to November 19.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi; Professor-Doctor Trinh Quang Phu, Director of the Oriental Development Research Institute; Deputy Director of the Oriental Development Research Institute Ho Thi Thu Nguyet; French-Vietnamese environmental activist Tran To Nga and other persons attended the welcoming ceremony.

During their four-day stay in the city, Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard are scheduled to meet leaders, join discussion sessions with youth in the city; visit the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site, the War Remnants Museum, the Vocational Education Center for the Disabled and Orphans in Ho Chi Minh City and other destinations.

The hospitality expressed the gratitude of Ho Chi Minh City to international friends who supported the just war against the invading American imperialists, defending the independence and freedom of Vietnam.

This is also one of many activities toward the major national holiday in 2025 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the reunification of the country.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux, Mr. Bernard Bachelard and Mr. Noé Graff are three Swiss nationals who flew the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam on top of Notre Dame Cathedral Paris in France on January 18 - 19, 1969, to protest the war and advocate peace for the Vietnamese people.

