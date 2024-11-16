National

Young Vietnamese talk to Swiss men displaying VN's flag at Notre-Dame Cathedral

SGGPO

Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard yesterday evening participated in a discussion session titled 'Sharing the Desire for Peace' with youth in Ho Chi Minh City, held at the VOH Theater.

Related News
By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Notre-Dame Cathedral Swiss men displaying Vietnamese flag

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn