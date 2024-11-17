Swiss friends deeply impressed by Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamism, development

The visit to the Ho Chi Minh City War Remnants Museum is a part of the trip to the city of the two Swiss friends who flew the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam on top of Notre Dame Cathedral Paris, France.

After listening to presentations from museum guides and looking at the exhibits at the museum, the two Swiss friends felt empathetic ahead painful images of Vietnamese people in the unjust war.

Inside the museum's room, called White Doves Carry Peace, which contains paintings on the theme of peace, Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard were truly impressed by the city's development and dynamism, especially in the context of Vietnam having gone through a brutal war.

Many children were at the White Dove Carry Peace room and expressed their excitement and eagerness to interact with "the heroes” after hearing about the brave actions of the two Swiss friends.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux (right) and Mr. Bernard Bachelard look at a picture at the War Remnants Museum.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux (white shirt) and Mr. Bernard Bachelard listen to a presentation about historical events.

The two Swiss friends and the delegates look at the exhibits at the museum.

The children enjoy the meeting with the two Swiss friends who are holding the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam.

By Kim Loan, Thuy Quyen, Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong