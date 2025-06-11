Tropical storm likely to form in East Sea on June 11 afternoon

The tropical depression over the East Sea is forecast to become the first storm affecting the mainland this year from the afternoon of June 11.

Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department provides latest forecasts related to the developmens of an ongoing tropical depression in the East Sea.

Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department under the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, stated that the second tropical depression over the East Sea this year will become the first storm to form in the Northwest Pacific region this year.

Forecasted path of the tropical depression as of the afternoon of June 10

The storm is forecast to move northward, heading toward Hainan Island (China). However, the circulation of the tropical depression and later the storm will trigger widespread torrential rains over the localities from Central to the Central Highlands regions, and also cause dangerous weather conditions over the northern and middle waters of the East Sea.

Notably, provinces and cities from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai will be affected significantly by the storm’s circulation, the Head of the Weather Forecasting Department noted.

On June 10, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed an urgent dispatch conveying the Prime Minister’s requirement over relevant ministries, agencies and localities to proactively respond to the tropical depression, which may strengthen into a storm and cause widespread flooding and downpours.

The requirement is based on forecasts and warnings of the storm's arrival on June 11 in addition to potentials of persistent heavy rainfalls ranging from 100 mm to over 450 mm in several areas in the Central and Central Highlands region, notably localities from Quang Binh To Quang Ngai within six hours.

HCMC sees heavy rain triggered by southwest monsoon in the afternoon on June 10

The Prime Minister has requested that the chairpersons of the People's Committees of provinces and cities in the affected areas, including Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Kon Tum and Gia Lai closely monitor developments of the tropical depression, storm and flooding. They should proactively implement appropriate response measures based on the specific local situation, ensuring the safety of vessels and other means of transport at sea.

Local authorities have been also instructed to proactively evacuate residents from areas at high risk of landslides, flash floods and deep inundation to safe locations.

Alongside this, they must ensure the safety of critical infrastructure, ongoing construction projects, industrial zones, urban areas, densely populated areas, and production activities in low-lying or flood-prone regions.

The Prime Minister also assigned tasks to relevant ministries. Specifically, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for overseeing the safety of dyke systems, irrigation reservoirs, and agricultural production.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked with ensuring the safety of industrial production and hydropower plants, especially small-scale hydropower reservoirs.

The Ministry of Construction is responsible for issuing guidance on traffic safety in areas affected by heavy rains and flooding, promptly addressing incidents and ensuring smooth and safe transportation.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security are responsible for proactively coordinating with local authorities to implement emergency response, search and rescue operations promptly and effectively.

By Phuc Hau, Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong