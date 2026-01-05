Tourism sector serves 3.5 million visitors during New Year holiday

The 2026 New Year holiday marked a clear rebound for Vietnam’s tourism sector, with an estimated 3.5 million visitors nationwide. Tourism activities were vibrant and orderly, with no major incidents reported.

Sa Pa, Lao Cai Province is among the destinations attracting tourists during this holiday period. (Photo: SGGP)

According to a report released by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism on January 4, the holiday period from January 1 to January 4 saw approximately 3.5 million tourist arrivals. Average hotel occupancy nationwide reached about 51 percent, while several key destinations recorded occupancy rates of up to 65 percent.

Favorable weather conditions across all three regions of the country contributed to lively sightseeing, resort, and recreational activities throughout the holiday period.

Phu Quoc continued to rank among the country’s most popular destinations, followed by Lam Dong, Quang Ngai Province’s Mang Den, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Khanh Hoa. Travelers from Northern Vietnam tended to choose destinations in the Northwest or head south to Southern coastal areas, while visitors from the south increasingly traveled to the North or opted for beach resort holidays.

International tourism also posted positive growth, as the New Year holiday coincided with the peak inbound travel season. Most international visitors came from China, South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

A surge in cruise ship arrivals and international flights to destinations such as Quang Ninh, Hue, Da Nang, and Khanh Hoa further energized the tourism market.

In key localities, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed approximately 1.24 million visitors, generating an estimated tourism revenue of VND2.632 trillion. Hanoi received around 560,000 visitors, with total revenue estimated at VND2.1 trillion. Quang Ninh served about 657,000 visitors, earning roughly VND1.62 trillion, while Lam Dong welcomed around 650,000 visitors.

A wide range of cultural and artistic events, countdown programs, and New Year welcoming ceremonies for first visitors were held across localities, creating a vibrant atmosphere while promoting the image of safe and friendly destinations.

Meanwhile, travel companies and accommodation providers rolled out numerous promotional packages and discounts of 20 to 30 percent, helping to stimulate tourism demand.

Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi receives a large number of visitors during the 4-day national holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Domestic airlines rolled out plans to boost operating capacity and add aircraft to meet rising travel demand. However, a surge in last-minute tour bookings by travelers pushed up airfares.

The railway sector reported a sharp increase in passenger numbers in Southern Vietnam. In the North, long-distance routes such as Hanoi–Khanh Hoa and services heading further south were fully booked, leaving no room for additional capacity.

In several destinations, late hotel bookings led to supply–demand imbalances. In popular locations including Phu Quoc, Dong Van, Sa Pa, and Moc Chau, some travelers faced difficulties finding suitable accommodation, affecting their overall travel experience.

Meanwhile, localized traffic congestion was reported at a number of heavily visited destinations, including Ha Giang and Mang Den. This reality underscores the fact that infrastructure capacity, traffic management, and visitor flow regulation in some areas have yet to keep pace with rapid growth, highlighting the need for more comprehensive and coordinated solutions from local authorities in the time ahead.

Overall assessments indicate that the 2026 New Year holiday served as an important launchpad for Vietnam’s tourism sector in 2026, reaffirming the pivotal role of the domestic market while also signaling positive momentum from international tourism as the industry moves toward its growth targets for the new year.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh