Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Quang Ngai see strong tourism start during New Year holiday

During the 2026 New Year holiday, tourism activities in several localities showed positive signs.

Many tourists choose Da Lat as a holiday destination for the 2026 New Year. (Photo: SGGP)

Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces recorded a combined revenue of around VND1,800 billion (US$68.4 million), while Quang Ngai also attracted a large number of visitors, helping to kick off the early-year tourism season.

On January 4, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province reported that during the four-day 2026 New Year holiday, the province welcomed approximately 650,000 visitors, including an estimated 30,000 international tourists. Revenue from tourism activities reached around VND1,200 billion.

Visitor numbers were highest between January 1 and 3. Average occupancy rates at accommodation facilities reached 70 percent–80 percent, with 3- to 5-star establishments achieving 85 percent–90 percent.

During this period, Lam Dong hosted a variety of cultural activities to attract tourists, most notably the Countdown—Welcoming the New Year 2026 program held at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in Mui Ne Ward, and the western region of Lam Dong Province.

Hung Vuong Road, connecting central Da Lat to the Cau Dat tea hills, experiences heavy traffic during the 2026 New Year holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

In Khanh Hoa Province, the New Year holiday coincided with the weekend, and favorable weather, along with numerous entertainment and recreational activities, attracted large numbers of visitors. According to the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, total visitor arrivals reached 503,901, generating over VND648 billion in tourism revenue.

Of these, over 154,000 were overnight guests, including nearly 48,000 international visitors, while sightseeing visitors numbered more than 349,000. Average room occupancy reached nearly 67 percent, peaking on January 1 and 2. Many accommodations in central Nha Trang and island resorts recorded occupancy rates above 70 percent, with high-end coastal resorts exceeding 90 percent, and some were fully booked throughout the holiday. In contrast, the southern part of the province had lower occupancy, around 30 percent.

The Costa Serena cruise ship becomes the first international vessel of 2026 to dock, arriving in Khanh Hoa on January 4 with 2,800 passengers. (Photo: SGGP)

Aviation continued to play a central role in transporting visitors to Khanh Hoa. From January 1 to 4, Cam Ranh International Airport handled 512 flights, serving over 95,000 passengers.

By sea, the Costa Serena cruise ship became the first international vessel of 2026 to dock, arriving on January 4 with 2,800 passengers, including around 1,000 who visited Nha Trang’s tourist attractions for the day.

In addition, rail services added extra trains and carriages, while road travel was smooth thanks to the Cam Lam–Vinh Hao and Van Phong–Nha Trang expressways, facilitating convenient access for tourists to the province.

Deputy Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Cung Quynh Anh, stated that in 2026, the province aims to welcome more than 18.1 million visitors, including over 6 million international tourists, with projected tourism revenue of approximately VND77,073 billion (US$2.93 billion).

Deputy Director of the Quang Ngai Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Bach Thi Man (R) personally presents visitors the beauty of Mang Den, highlighting the cherry blossoms. (Photo: SGGP)

In Quang Ngai, during the four-day 2026 New Year holiday, cultural, historical, ecological, and community-based tourism sites welcomed approximately 96,400 visitors, generating an estimated VND42.5 billion in revenue.

Popular destinations were chosen by tourists, including Mang Den, Ly Son, My Khe, Kon Tum Ward, Cam Thanh, and various community tourism villages in the western region, as well as scenic spots, waterfalls, and the Ngoc Linh mountain area.

Deputy Director of the Quang Ngai Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Bach Thi Man, noted that visitor numbers this New Year holiday rose significantly compared to previous years, further highlighting Quang Ngai’s growing appeal on the national tourism map.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh