Over 1.2 million visitors flock to Ho Chi Minh City for 2026 New Year

On January 4, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism reported that over 1.2 million tourists visited the city during the four-day 2026 New Year holiday.

Visitors celebrate the 2026 New Year at Ba Son Flower Garden in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Tourism, numerous measures were implemented to ensure security, fire safety, food hygiene, price transparency, and improved service quality at accommodations, travel businesses, and tourist sites.

Thanks to close coordination between local authorities and enterprises, tourism activities during the four-day holiday on January 1–4 achieved positive results with over 1.2 million visits to tourist sites, 75,726 international visitors, an average room occupancy of around 75 percent, and estimated tourism revenue of VND2,632 billion (US$100 million).

In the domestic market, tourists favored resort destinations with well-developed services and convenient infrastructure, such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, and Da Lat. Travel companies offered a variety of tours combining relaxation, cultural and historical experiences, and local activities in destinations like Da Lat, the Mekong Delta, and the Central region.

The outbound market recorded a roughly 15 percent increase in travelers compared to the same period in 2025, with demand focused on nearby, short-haul destinations such as Thailand, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. Many tours were fully booked from early December 2025, prompting travel companies to gradually shift toward Lunar New Year packages.

The inbound market showed a strong recovery, primarily driven by visitors from Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and select European markets. International tourists favored city tours, cultural and culinary experiences, and short-duration programs, with individual travelers and small groups accounting for a significant share.

Visitors enjoy festivities at Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Travel companies are focusing on developing flexible products that enhance personalized experiences while promoting sustainable tourism and leveraging the value of local cultural heritage.

Many short-day tours, city tours, night tours, culinary tours, and trips connecting the city with surrounding areas have been introduced. Accommodation facilities increased staffing, improved service quality, and offered room promotions, while shopping centers and entertainment venues extended their operating hours.

According to Saigontourist, the company has launched several attractive domestic tours, including a New Year Tour visiting Bobla Waterfall, Langbiang Land, Cau Dat Tea Hills, and Samten Hills (Da Lat), combining visits to natural landscapes, Central Highlands cultural spaces, and spiritual tourism sites; and another New Year Tour to Can Tho, U Minh Ha National Park, Ca Mau Cape, Bac Lieu, and Soc Trang, offering experiences of river-based tourism, Mekong Delta culture, and visits to historical and cultural landmarks.

Tourists explore the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City’s central areas came alive with New Year celebrations along Nguyen Hue walking street and Bach Dang Wharf, featuring cultural performances and river tourism activities.

Ben Thanh Market and major shopping centers drew significant crowds of shoppers, while museums and heritage sites continued to see a steady flow of international visitors.

Amusement parks such as Dam Sen, Suoi Tien, and Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens experienced a surge in visitors during the holiday period.

The Cu Chi Tunnels historical site welcomed around 9,000 visitors on the peak day of January 1, an increase of approximately 3,000 over typical daily attendance. In addition to exploring the underground tunnel network, many families took part in immersive experiences recreating traditional village life.

Both international and domestic arrivals to Ho Chi Minh City have risen compared to the same period last year, with occupancy rates at 3- to 5-star hotels and central areas reaching high levels. Revenue from accommodation, dining, entertainment, and shopping has seen positive growth, creating a favorable momentum for the tourism industry to enter 2026.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh