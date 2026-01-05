Int’l arrivals to Phu Quoc surge nearly 50 percent during New Year holiday

The rising number of international visitors to Phu Quoc underscores the Pearl Island’s growing appeal as an increasingly prominent destination on the global tourism map. (Photo: SGGP)

Out of approximately 176,000 total arrivals to Phu Quoc in Kien Giang Province during the four-day New Year holiday, nearly 30,000 were international tourists, representing a 49.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The figures highlight Phu Quoc’s growing appeal as a prominent destination on the global tourism map.

During their New Year celebrations on the Pearl Island, visitors, particularly international travelers, were able to take part in a wide range of large-scale events and entertainment programs. Highlights included a special New Year edition of the ONCE show at VinWonders; the 2025 Countdown Gala, “The Rise of Lights,” at Grand World Phu Quoc; the “Paradise” entertainment program featuring fireworks displays; and the Beach Music and Fireworks Week at Sunset Town.

Another notable moment came at around 1 a.m. on January 1, 2026, when more than 200 visitors from South Korea arrived in Phu Quoc Island to celebrate the New Year. At the arrival hall, representatives of the airport extended a warm welcome and conveyed their best New Year wishes to the first passengers of the year. Notably, the first arrivals also received gift vouchers for recreational and entertainment experiences at Sunset Town, valued at up to VND1 million per passenger.

One of the early passengers, Kim Min-soo from South Korea, expressed her excitement. She said that this is her first time visiting Phu Quoc. She was pleasantly surprised to receive New Year greetings and gifts as soon as she stepped off the plane. The Korean visitor felt happy and very excited about her first trip of the year.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Kim Khanh