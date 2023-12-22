Thick layer of ice, frost cover tree branches in Mu Cang Chai forest

Residents saw tree branches covered with a thick layer of ice in Mu Cang Chai forest in the Northern mountainous province of Yen Bai this morning.

The temperature in the mountainous district of Mu Cang Chai was recorded at below zero degrees Celsius on December 22 morning.

The natural disaster prevention and control agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that La Pan Tan mountain in Mu Cang Chai District of Yen Bai Province has a height of 2,000 meters above sea level. From last night to this morning, grass and tree branches in the mountain have been covered with a thick layer of ice and frost. By 10 a.m., the ice has not melted yet.

In recent years, the top of La Pan Tan mountain has become a tourist destination with terrace rice fields which is among Southeast Asia’s most beautiful places.

Frost- covered tree branches in Mu Cang Chai forest via camera lens:

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong