Weather

Thick layer of ice, frost cover tree branches in Mu Cang Chai forest

SGGPO

Residents saw tree branches covered with a thick layer of ice in Mu Cang Chai forest in the Northern mountainous province of Yen Bai this morning.

The temperature in the mountainous district of Mu Cang Chai was recorded at below zero degrees Celsius on December 22 morning.

The natural disaster prevention and control agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that La Pan Tan mountain in Mu Cang Chai District of Yen Bai Province has a height of 2,000 meters above sea level. From last night to this morning, grass and tree branches in the mountain have been covered with a thick layer of ice and frost. By 10 a.m., the ice has not melted yet.

In recent years, the top of La Pan Tan mountain has become a tourist destination with terrace rice fields which is among Southeast Asia’s most beautiful places.

Frost- covered tree branches in Mu Cang Chai forest via camera lens:

img-4520-8543jpeg-5750.jpg
img-4519-5167jpeg-8254.jpg
img-4515-1508jpeg-3871.jpg
img-4521-5713jpeg-6604.jpg
img-4513-9109jpeg-6182.jpg
img-4511-7788jpeg-9467.jpg
img-4510-4474jpeg-6790.jpg
img-4522-8295jpeg-2081.jpg
Related News
By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

thick layer of ice and frost top of La Pan Tan mountain Yen Bai mountainous district of Mu Cang Chai

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn