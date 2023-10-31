Tens of thousands of students stay home in Ha Tinh over heavy downpours

Around 22,252 students at all levels were forced to stay at home to ensure their safety on October 31 due to long-lasting rains causing widespread flooding in the northern central province of Ha Tinh.

Nam Ha Tinh Irrigation Single-member Limited Liability Company announced that its reservoirs including Khe Xai, Tau Voi, and Boc Nguyen began to open their floodgates starting at 8 a.m. on October 31 aiming to reduce water levels back to normal.

The company suggested the People’s Committees of Thach Ha and Cam Xuyen districts, Ky Anh Town, Ha Tinh City, and communes to inform local people about the plan to ensure their safety and protect properties.

On the same day, the Ho Ho hydropower plant in Huong Khe District opened its gate sending 220 cubic meters per second, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the district added.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Huong Khe District, two people have died and one is still missing in the locality.

Around 460 houses, gardens of 3,494 homes, and many schools, post offices and community establishments across the district have been flooded.

Floods have destroyed and blocked a number of sections of roads in Huong Khe, Vu Quang and Can Loc districts.

Mr. Tran Van Ke, deputy director of Nghe Tinh Railway JSC. said that a clear-up operation has been underway after a landslide incident occurred on the North-South Railway route passing Lien Chau Village in Vu Quang District’s Duc Lien Commune at 3:00 am due to heavy rain. The functional units have completed 60 percent of the work volume.

Images of floods and landslides in Ha Tinh Province's districts: