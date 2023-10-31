Torrential rain causing landslides in various places

Nghe Tinh Railway JSC. yesterday announced a serious landslide incident on the North-South Railway route passing Ha Tinh Province at 3:00 am due to heavy rain.



Accordingly, the landslide happened from Km354+900 to Km355+750, at the Yen Due – Hoa Duyet section (located in Lien Chau Village of Duc Lien Commune in Vu Quang District), on both the positive and negative slopes. It destroyed 50m of railway and prevented trains from traveling in the North-South direction and vice versa.

Passengers on running trains are transferred to other routes, while freight trains are temporarily stopped on the way. Nghe Tinh Railway JSC. has allocated 120 workers and transported necessary materials to the landslide site to fix the route. The repair work is expected to finish today so that the route can be reopened again.

Yesterday reports also mentioned other severe influences of torrential rain on the Central region. In particular, the bridge crossing Ngan Sau River in Huong Khe District (Ha Tinh Province) was 3-4 meters deep under water, completely separating the downtown of Huong Lien Commune from Rao Tre Village.

A serious landslide took place on the embankment of Gianh River passing Phuc Tung Village in Tuyen Hoa District of Quang Binh Province. The affected embankment part is 100m long and 1.5-3m wide. The local authorities are urgently installing warning signs to forbid traffic.

The National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting yesterday informed that the area from the South of Nghe An Province to Phu Yen Province is experiencing widespread rain due to cold air. The rain center is the provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai.

Yesterday afternoon, the precipitation in Huong Thuy Station (Ha Tinh Province) was at 404mm, Quang Kim Station (Quang Binh Province) at 187mm, Tinh Tho Station (Quang Ngai Province) at 148mm. This is merely the beginning of the heavy rain round lasting until November 2 in the Central region.

From October 31 to November 2, the rainy area is forecast to develop to Thua Thien-Hue Province and then to Khanh Hoa Province, with an average precipitation of 100-250mm and even to 400mm in certain areas. This heavy rain round might reach the Southern and Central Highlands regions, with an average precipitation of 20-40mm and some particular areas of 70mm.

In addition, the tide level on the Southern coast in the next 1-2 days is predicted to continue its increasing tendency, especially with the appearance of the level-4-to-5 Northeast wind.

Yesterday, Deputy Chief Vu Xuan Thanh of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control signed a formal dispatch to the steering committees of all provinces from Nghe An to Phu Yen, asking for preparation tasks to cope with extreme rain situations passing 400mm / time right after the recent heavy rain in the Central region.