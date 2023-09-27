National Highway 8A blocked for traffic due to landslide in Ha Tinh

A landslide following heavy rains on September 26-27 has blocked a section of the National Highway 8A passing through Son Kim 1 Commune in Ha Tinh Province’s Huong Son District.

.

The incident disrupted traffic on the route leading to the Cau Treo International Border Gate in the province.

Some 100 cubic meters of roots, earth, and rocks slid down from the mountain at Km82+100 on National Highway 8A blocking a 50-meter-long section on the route.

The checkpoint at the Cau Treo International Border Gate has promptly sent soldiers to the scene to coordinate with functional units to regulate the movement of vehicles, install warning signs to ensure safety at both ends and remove landslide debris.

Images of the landslide scene on National Highway 8A: