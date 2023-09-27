SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National Highway 8A blocked for traffic due to landslide in Ha Tinh

SGGPO
A landslide following heavy rains on September 26-27 has blocked a section of the National Highway 8A passing through Son Kim 1 Commune in Ha Tinh Province’s Huong Son District.
The incident disrupted traffic on the route leading to the Cau Treo International Border Gate in the province.

Some 100 cubic meters of roots, earth, and rocks slid down from the mountain at Km82+100 on National Highway 8A blocking a 50-meter-long section on the route.

The checkpoint at the Cau Treo International Border Gate has promptly sent soldiers to the scene to coordinate with functional units to regulate the movement of vehicles, install warning signs to ensure safety at both ends and remove landslide debris.

Images of the landslide scene on National Highway 8A:

At the landslide scene on National Highway 8A (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 1

Border guards of Ha Tinh Province are keeping an eye on the scene to ensure the safety of the people. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 2
Soil and stones spill out onto the road. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 4
The National Highway 8A is cut off by a landslide. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 5
The incident disrupts traffic on the National Highway 8A. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 10
By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

