Heavy rain triggers floods, marooning vast of Northern Central region

Northern Central provinces have experienced prolonged heavy rains for the last two days, leading to flooding and landslides in many places, isolating a number of areas in the region.

In Ha Tinh Provinces, Rao Tre mountainous village in Huong Lien Commune of Huong Khe District has been heavily inundated and isolated by floodwater while landslides and floods have destroyed and blocked many roads in Huong Son Commune in the district.

Head of the Department of Education and Training of Huong Khe District Phan Quoc Thanh said that more than 4,000 students at all levels were forced to stay at home to ensure their safety on September 26.

A bridge crossing the Ngan Sau River in Rao Tre mountainous village in Huong Lien Commune of Huong Khe District, Ha Tinh Province has been submerged in floodwaters.

In Quang Binh Province, around 22 villages and communes have been isolated by floods. A section of the National Road 12A passing through Dan Hoa Commune has been cut off by a landslide. The Chalo International Border gate coordinated with localities to issue a landslide warning and inform the regional road management unit to clean up and remove the debris.

A severe landslide triggered by heavy rainfall also occurred at Km80+100 on National Road 9B which blocked the route.

In Thua Thien – Hue Province, hundreds of military and police officers and border guards helped local residents repair 84 houses that were unroofed and badly damaged in Hue City, Quang Dien, and Phu Vang districts on September 25.

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, the tropical depression entered the mainland in the areas of Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces bringing heavy rain to the central region. Flood is likely to occur on rivers from Nghe An Province to Ha Tinh Province from now to September 28. Rains have abated in some areas of the Northern Central region from September 27-29.