SGGP’s program receives additional 1,000 jackets for disadvantaged students

Director Huynh Duc Trong of Khanh Hoa Salangane Nest State-owned Company - Ho Chi Minh City branch, presents a symbolic plaque donating 1,000 warm jackets to the Ao am den truong (Warm Coasts for School) program of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

On March 27, Khanh Hoa Salanganes Nest One Member State-Owned Company Ho Chi Minh City branch, presented a symbolic donation of 1,000 jackets worth VND250 million in support of the Ao am den truong (Warm Coats for School) program organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

At the event, Director Huynh Duc Trong of the company’s Ho Chi Minh City branch, praised the program’s meaningful and practical impact. He said the company’s participation reflects not only its social responsibility but also its desire to help improve learning conditions for students in disadvantaged areas, particularly those affected by natural disasters. The company also expressed its intention to continue partnering with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in future community initiatives aimed at improving quality of life and public health, especially for schoolchildren.

"The objective of the program is to provide one million warm jackets along with scholarships and gifts to elementary and middle school students in remote areas, as well as regions affected by natural disasters and floods. These practical gifts not only assist the children in coping with harsh weather conditions but also serve to motivate them to continue their education," said Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper.

Receiving the donation, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper expressed sincere appreciation to the company’s leadership and staff for their continued support of the newspaper’s social programs, and affirmed that the donations would be delivered to the intended beneficiaries.

She added that the warm jacket initiative is part of the broader Thap sang niem tin - Vuot kho den truong (Lighting the Faith – Overcoming Hardship to Reach School) program launched in early 2023. The initiative aims to distribute one million warm coats, along with scholarships and gifts, to primary and lower secondary students in remote and disaster-affected areas. Since late 2025, nearly 10,000 coats have been delivered to disadvantaged students nationwide.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper is continuing to call on businesses and donors to contribute either in kind or financially to expand the program’s reach, bringing warmth to more students and supporting sustainable educational development.

By Viet Nga - Translated by Anh Quan