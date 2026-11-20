Field trips to remote and isolated regions, hearing local residents cheer, “Sai Gon Giai Phong has arrived!” remind the newspaper’s staff that their masthead represents more than just a publication; it signifies a trust that has taken root throughout their journey of serving the nation and its people.

A tireless commitment to service

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and members of SGGP Newspaper editorial board perform the inauguration ceremony for a school in Vinh Long Province. Photo: The organizer

For more than 51 years, readers have recognized Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) as a reputable, principled, and incisive voice in journalism and public communication. Alongside this core mission, the SGGP team has embraced a deeper social responsibility to support the vulnerable, the isolated, and those facing hardship. This commitment reflects the newspaper’s enduring foundational value, which is journalism dedicated to the development of the nation and the well-being of its people.

A trip to the northern border provinces in early 2023 sparked a meaningful initiative: empowering the younger generation to pursue their dreams. The sight of makeshift classrooms, meager school meals, and children braving the biting cold in nothing more than thin, inadequate clothing left a profound impact on the delegation. Immediately following the trip, SGGP launched the program Thap sang niem tin - Vuot kho den truong (Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School).

Three years later, this initiative has reached 53 schools across 24 provinces and cities, resulting in the creation of new classrooms and libraries, the provision of essential learning equipment, and the awarding of thousands of scholarships.

In late 2025, as many schools in central Vietnam remained unable to resume operations following historic floods, few were aware that inside the meeting room of SGGP Newspaper, the question posed to the organizers of the Ao am den truong (Warm Clothes to School) initiative was not whether to launch the program, but rather how to do so as quickly as possible.

Three days later, the first 500 warm jackets were flown to Hue, then transported across hundreds of kilometers of mountain passes to reach students in the flood-stricken regions. By October 2026, the program had distributed 12,200 jackets and hundreds of scholarships across 34 schools in 13 provinces and cities with an ambitious goal of providing one million jackets over the next decade.

Nurturing dreams

This rainy season, the highlands of La Da in Lam Dong Province are colder than ever, yet Bo Rong Thi Nhu Quynh, a second-grade student at La Da Primary and Secondary School, no longer has to shiver on her way to class in thin, inadequate clothing. Having lost her mother at birth and been abandoned by her father, Nhu Quynh has been raised by her aunt’s family amidst significant hardship. That changed when she and 700 of her classmates received new winter jackets and meaningful scholarships through Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s Warm Clothes to School program.

These jackets will help her endure the cold, rainy days in the highlands, while the scholarships provide the motivation she needs to continue her education and nurture her dreams for a brighter future. At the start of this new academic year, thousands of students in the communes of La Da in Lam Dong Province and Lung Chinh in Tuyen Quang Province are now able to study Informatics in brand-new computer labs and enjoy meals in well-equipped dining facilities that were established and furnished by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. This journey continues to extend, spreading further and reaching more places.

SGGP Newspaper Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong and students of a school for ethnic minority groups in Tuyen Quang. Photo: SGGP

Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, stated that throughout its more than half-century journey alongside the nation, SGGP has not only fulfilled its role as a media outlet serving as the voice of the Party Committee, the administration, and the people of Ho Chi Minh City, but has also remained deeply conscious of its social responsibilities.

She emphasized that behind every word printed in the newspaper lie lives deserving of support, behind every report on education are children crossing mountains and passes daily in pursuit of schooling, and behind the statistics detailing hardships in remote and isolated areas are countless dreams waiting to take flight. According to her, every act of kindness gives these students the motivation to move forward steadily on their educational path, and it remains the responsibility of SGGP to work alongside the community to nurture a brighter future for the younger generation.

By Tieu Ha - Translated by Anh Quan